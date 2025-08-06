"Gives you a bit of comfort" - Former cricketer points to India's biggest takeaway from 2025 ENG vs IND Test series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 06, 2025 21:36 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Indian players celebrate their thrilling series-levelling win at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Former all-rounder Sanjay Bangar believes Prasidh Krishna's emergence as a viable seaming option was the biggest takeaway for India from the 2025 Test series in England. Having played only three Tests coming into the England tour, the 29-year-old struggled in the first two games.

Prasidh picked up only six wickets at an average of over 55 and an economy of over five. However, after missing the following two Tests, the speedster returned to the side for the series finale at the Oval.

He delivered game-changing bowling performances in both innings with four wickets apiece to help the visitors win by six runs and level the series at 2-2.

Talking about India's biggest takeaway from the England series, Bangar said on ESPN Cricinfo (15:59):

"The emergence of Prasidh Krishna because that also gives you a bit of a comfort that if at all India doesn't have the services of a Siraj or Bumrah, you still have two bowlers capable of running through sides and causing enough problems even on Indian pitches."

Prasidh finished the series with 14 wickets, which was joint-second among Indian bowlers behind only Mohammed Siraj.

"Play him three in a row and then rest him totally" - Sanjay Bangar on Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjay Bangar weighed in on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and how Team India must handle him moving forward in Test cricket. The 31-year-old played in only three out of the five Tests against England due to workload management, given his injury concerns.

Incidentally, the visitors won both Tests Bumrah missed at Edgbaston and the Oval despite the speedster finishing with 14 wickets in the other three games at an average of 26.

"Jasprit Bumrah is invaluable to the T20 setup of the current team and the World Cup is just around the corner. So the team management making the decisions will also have a mid-term view of how to utilize him across formats, which is not the case with Mohammed Siraj. If it's a five-Test series and Bumrah is going to be available for three Tests, going forward, the learning for the team management would be to play him three in a row and then rest him totally," said Bangar.
He continued:

"But since they won't encounter such a scenario for the rest of this WTC cycle, whatever workload management has had to happen with Jasprit Bumrah has already happened. So this question won't come up till the end of this WTC cycle. He also needn't play all the T20 matches in the build-up to the World Cup."

Bumrah played the first, third, and fourth Tests of the England series, while sitting out the second and fifth Tests.

Venkatesh Ravichandran



bell-icon Manage notifications