[Watch] Glenn Maxwell smashes a record 154* as Melbourne Stars post third-highest T20 total ever

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell marked his 100th appearance in the Big Bash League (BBL) in style. In his side's final league game of the season against the Hobart Hurricanes, the all-rounder smashed the highest individual score in BBL history (154*).

The Melbourne Stars have already been knocked out of the playoff contention. Despite that, there was a lot of excitement around the all-rounder putting on a show to mark his 100th appearance and the 'Big Show' didn't disappoint.

Maxwell opened the batting alongside Joe Clarke and got the Stars off to a flier. The pair notched up the highest powerplay score of the season, scoring 63 runs in the first four overs. The Stars captain recorded his half-century in a matter of just 20 deliveries, the fastest of his BBL career.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore star showed no mercy on the bowlers. The Australian all-rounder went on a ruthless streak, scoring an unbeaten 154* off 64 balls, including 22 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 240. This was the second-fastest century in BBL history.

The 33-year old recorded the highest score in BBL history, overtaking Marcus Stoinis' 147 off 79 balls. Fittingly enough, Stoinis was there at the other end alongside his skipper as he achieved the feat.

This was Maxwell's second century of the season. He previously smashed 103 off 57 balls against the Sydney Sixers earlier in the season.

Maxwell's blitzkrieg helps Melbourne Stars record the highest total in T20 franchise cricket

As the 'Big Show' played wrecker-in-chief to destroy the Hobart Hurricanes bowling attack, Marcus Stoinis chipped in from the other end to smash an unbeaten 75 off just 31 deliveries.

Courtesy of the brutal hitting, the Melbourne Stars ended up with a total of 273/2 at the end of their 20 overs. This is the highest total by any side in T20 franchise cricket.

This is also the third-highest total in the history of T20 cricket. Only Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in 2019 and the Czech Republic's 278/4 against Turkey in the same year are better totals.

