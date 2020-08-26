Glenn Maxwell aims for all-rounder role in ODIs and finishing role in T20Is for Australia

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is hopeful of making a comeback to the Australian ODI XI as a genuine all-rounder. Maxwell last played an ODI for Australia in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup against England.

Maxwell had taken a break from international cricket in October 2019 but was available for selection for the three-match ODI series against India. However, a poor run in the 2019 World Cup 2019, in which he could only score 177 runs at an average of 22.12, resulted in his omission from the squad.

Glenn Maxwell was Australia's first-choice spinner in the 2015 World Cup

Glenn Maxwell played in Australia's XI in the 2015 World Cup as a first-choice spinner. He has the desire to reach the same levels and has said that he is working day in day out on his bowling.

"I've done a lot of work on my bowling in the time away, trying to be that genuine allrounder where I can bowl upwards of six, seven, eight overs a game to really take the load off the quicks and the front-line spinner if we do play one," Glenn Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I want to go back to that 2015 year when I was the sole spinner and I was relied heavily upon, to be able to get back that string to my bow where I'm bowling a lot of consistent overs and helping the team out wherever I can," he further added.

As far as the shortest format is concerned, Glenn Maxwell has clarity about his role in the Australian team as he has been in constant touch with skipper Aaron Finch. The role will be of more of a finisher this time as he was in red hot form in the Big Bash League. In the last T20I that Maxwell played, he scored a brilliant 62 off just 28 balls against Sri Lanka at Adelaide.

"[I've been] really working with Aaron Finch and the coaching staff on my role in the side and committing to that 100 percent every time. It's going to be more of a finishing role this time," Glenn Maxwell stated.

Glenn Maxwell will be hopeful for a successful comeback to the Australian limited-overs setup after being selected in the squad for the limited-overs tour to England this September.