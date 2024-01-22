Glenn Maxwell hospitalized after a late night pub outing in Adelaide - Reports 

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been reportedly hospitalized after a raging night out in an Adelaide pub sometime last week. The World Cup winner was recently 'rested' by Cricket Australia (CA) for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, slated to begin on Friday, February 2.

Maxwell, who is not involved in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) playoffs, made an appearance at a golf event before making his next stop at a pub. There is no clarity regarding the events that unfolded in the pub that led to an ambulance being called and Maxwell being transferred to Royal Adelaide Hospital.

According to 7NEWS, Maxwell did not spend the night at the hospital and is apparently back to training with the Australian T20I squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies, beginning from February 9 onwards. The report further states that Cricket Australia (CA) has been notified of the incident.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a CA spokesman told AAP. "It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series."

With the experienced player being on the receiving end of some strange incidents of late, there is no doubt that the most recent outing will be thoroughly investigated.

Glenn Maxwell suffered a concussion after falling off a golf cart during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He also suffered from a horrific fracture after falling during a party at a friend's house following the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell recently relinquished Melbourne Stars captaincy after a forgettable campaign

The all-rounder represented the Melbourne Stars in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) after arriving from India, where he played the 2023 ODI World Cup and the first half of the five-match T20I series.

Glenn Maxwell suffered a bizarre arm injury in the Stars' opening match of the season, and proceeded to sit out the next game. The franchise, however, failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished in sixth position at the end of the league stage.

Maxwell stepped down from the captaincy position following the Stars' exit from the competition.

"We put ourselves in this position and we have to live with that now. After the first couple of years, having so much dominance and not being able to get over that final hurdle, it feels like the last four years out of finals contention is quite frustrating. We feel like we’ve had a good enough list, probably haven’t had enough luck with injuries and timing, replacements and it just all seems to compound on itself," Maxwell said after the Stars' loss to the Hobart Hurricanes in their final league stage game.

Will Glenn Maxwell be reprimanded by the CA for his latest bizarre incident? Let us know what you think.

