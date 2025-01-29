Glenn Maxwell opens up on whether 2025 Champions Trophy will be his last international assignment

Veteran Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell admitted that he is looking to continue beyond the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in international cricket after being encouraged by his recent run of form after an injury layoff. The 36-year-old player has been named in Australia's preliminary squad for the upcoming tournament in Pakistan.

Maxwell is a vital member of Australia's white-ball setups and played in the ODI series against England and Pakistan in the latter half of 2024. His experience, match-winning ability, and part-time bowling make him a lucrative option, even more so on subcontinent conditions.

The selectors ignored the all-rounder for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home, which prolongs his exile from the red-ball side, making a comeback even more unlikely at this stage.

He recently featured for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25, almost single-handedly dragging the side into the playoffs. The all-rounder opened up about his international future in the latest edition of ESPN's Around the Wicket.

"I'm not looking that far ahead. The way I have been playing over the last two months is probably giving me a good sign that I've still got a lot of cricket left in my body. The fact that I was able to come back from a hamstring injury, still covering all the hotspots during the Big Bash, get through that fitness wise, and still be able to perform with both bat and ball," Maxwell said

"So, I'm confident with where my game is at. So, I can play for a little but longer, probably not like Peter Siddle, and maybe not like Dan Christian as well. I'd like to think I've got a couple of years left," he added

Australia have been drawn in Group B of the tournament along with Afghanistan, South Africa, and England. They will begin their campaign with a clash against their arch-rivals in Lahore on February 22.

Glenn Maxwell finished as the fourth-highest run scorer in BBL 2024-25

Maxwell had sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Pakistan at home. The all-rounder was in doubt for the BBL 2024-25 season, but only missed a handful of games as he returned to feature for the Melbourne Stars.

He had an unimpressive start to the campaign, recording only 53 runs in his first four innings. However, he played a huge part in the Stars' resurgence in the second half of the tournament and ended up as their leading run-scorer.

