Glenn Maxwell pulls off spectacular match-winning catch on the boundary in 1st AUS vs SA 2025 T20I [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 10, 2025 19:13 IST
Australia v South Africa - T20 Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Glenn Maxwell produced a game-changing catch in the first T20I against South Africa [Credit: Getty]

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell pulled off a spectacular catch at the boundary in the first T20I against South Africa at Darwin on Sunday, August 10. Chasing 179 for victory, the Proteas required 21 off the final five deliveries with Ryan Rickelton batting on 71.

The opener smashed the ball down to the long-on region for a certain maximum. However, Maxwell took the catch off-balance inches from the boundary rope, threw it in the air, returned to the field of play, and completed the catch.

The incredible effort needed multiple looks from the TV umpire before he gave Rickelton the marching orders.

Here is a video of the extraordinary boundary catch by Glenn Maxwell:

The all-rounder's brilliance at the boundary turned out to be the game-clincher as the hosts completed a 17-run win to take a 1-0 series lead. Maxwell had previously taken another crucial catch at first slip to dismiss a well-set Tristan Stubbs on 37 and break a 72-run fourth wicket partnership.

The 36-year-old also bowled an excellent spell in stiffling the Proteas batters, finishing with figures of 1/29 in four overs.

Glenn Maxwell's batting woes continued in Australia's first innings

Before his brilliance in the field and with the ball, Glenn Maxwell suffered another poor outing with the bat in the T20I series opener against South Africa. Coming into bat with Australia struggling at 73/5, the right-hander scratched around in his first four deliveries.

He eventually lost patience at one off four balls and mistimed a delivery outside off-stump to be caught at deep cover. It was Maxwell's 18th consecutive innings in international cricket without a half-century.

The veteran endured a dismal IPL 2025 season for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), averaging eight in seven matches. It is worth remembering that the star all-rounder retired from ODIs two months back.

Maxwell will look to regain his batting form in the second T20I against South Africa at the same venue on Tuesday, August 12.

