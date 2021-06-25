Glenn Maxwell pulls out of The Hundred, London Spirit rope in Josh Inglis as replacement

London Spirit coach Shane Warne has confirmed that Glenn Maxwell has pulled out of The Hundred. Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis will replace the Australian all-rounder.

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis also out of The Hundred earlier, a tournament where both innings will comprise of 100 balls. Shane Warne gave an update regarding Glenn Maxwell's availability on Fox Cricket’s Road To The Ashes podcast and said:

"Unfortunately, Glenn Maxwell has pulled out of The Hundred. We were really excited to get him in the draft. We know he’s a match-winner and we were excited to have him. Unfortunately, he’s pulled out of that and we’ve now replaced him with Josh Inglis from Western Australia, so we are lucky to have him."

Glenn Maxwell has also removed himself from selection for the Australian squad ahead of their upcoming tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

A report from The Standard indicates that Glenn Maxwell wouldn't be the last Australian to pull out of the tournament, as others might follow suit like him, Stoinis, and Warner.

What can fans expect from Glenn Maxwell's replacement Josh Inglis?

Josh Inglis in action for Leicestershire

Josh Inglis is currently in the UK playing for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast. The Australian is an exciting talent and was one of the reasons why the Perth Scorchers made it to the finals of the BBL 10 earlier this year.

In 16 innings in BBL 10, the 26-year-old amassed 413 runs at an average of 34.42, while his strike rate was an impressive 140. The wicketkeeper-batsman is known for his power-hitting, along with his ability to play shots all around the park.

Earlier in the year, Ricky Ponting branded Inglis a 'real talent' and suggested the Australian team management give him a chance in the T20Is. During BBL 10, Ponting told cricket.com:

"He's (Josh Inglis) the other one I'd love to get a look at at some stage because I think he's a real talent, him and Josh Philippe are probably going for the same spot - Inglis is probably regarded as being a better keeper, Philippe might be slightly more explosive at the top of the order. But geez, I reckon Inglis has got something. He plays spin beautifully."

London Spirit will hope that the wicketkeeper-batsman will be an able replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who was one of the major attractions in The Hundred.

