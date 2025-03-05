Glenn Phillips cracks four consecutive boundaries off Marco Jansen's bowling in NZ vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash [Watch]

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips took Marco Jansen to the cleaners in the second semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (March 5). Phillips cracked four consecutive boundaries off the South African seamer as the over went for 18 runs to put the Black Caps in charge of the contest.

Ad

It was the 46th over of the innings and Jansen came on to bowl his ninth of the innings, having gone for 55 runs in his previous five. Phillips was on strike for the first ball and took a single and Daryl Mitchell put the 28-year-old back on strike with yet another single.

The South African-born cricketer started the carnage by cracking the first boundary to the on-side region, followed by another through fine leg. He followed it up by driving down the ground and ended the over by sending the ball in front of square.

Ad

Trending

Watch the fireworks here:

Ad

By the end of the over, the left-arm seamer's figures read an eye-watering 9-0-73-0 but he conceded only six runs in his last. Jansen had taken three wickets against England in Karachi but has gone wicketless against the Black Caps.

Centuries from Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra and cameo from Glenn Phillips lift New Zealand to 362

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra (Credits: Black Caps X)

After opting to bat first, the Kiwis have put on a mammoth score of 362, making it currently the highest total in Champions Trophy history. Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) stood out with their innings and shared a 164-run stand. Although Tom Latham departed for a single-figure score, Mitchell and Phillips scored 49 runs each. The latter remained unbeaten off the 27 balls he played, hammering six boundaries and a maximum.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas with figures of 10-0-72-3. The winner on Wednesday will face India in the final in Dubai on Sunday, March, 9. The Kiwis already faced the Men in Blue in Dubai in their group-stage match but lost by 44 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news