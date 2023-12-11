"Global adoption of T10 cricket reaffirms our confidence in the direction we're heading": Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management

The T10 League has surged as a transformative force within the cricketing landscape, disrupting conventional formats with its dynamic approach. Originating from the vision of revolutionizing cricket's tempo, this innovative 10-over-per-side format swiftly gained traction for its fast-paced action and condensed thrill. From its inception, the league has embodied a fusion of sportsmanship and entertainment, drawing in a global audience with its electrifying matches and a promise of non-stop excitement.

This condensed yet exhilarating version of the game found its footing amidst initial skepticism, particularly from established cricket boards and the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, with time, the league overcame these challenges through strategic alliances and a compelling showcase of cricketing prowess. The T10 League's meteoric rise stemmed from its ability to captivate audiences worldwide, transforming cricket into a high-energy, family-friendly spectacle.

Sportskeeda recently had the opportunity to exclusively engage with Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management, unraveling the league's journey from its inception to its current standing as a revolutionary force in the cricketing world. Mulk's insights shed light on the league's evolution, the hurdles it surmounted, and the strategic foresight that propelled its ascent, offering a glimpse into the league's strategic vision and promising future.

In conversation with Shaji Ul Mulk: Unveiling the evolution and vision of the T10 league

Q. How did your previous experiences contribute to the inception of the T10 League?

Shaji Ul Mulk: My previous entrepreneurial ventures have been instrumental in shaping the inception and success of the T10 League. Every enterprise, whether a corporation or a sports entity, demands a structured approach akin to running a business. My experience instilled the importance of meticulous organization and adopting a corporate mindset in every facet of operations.

While passion fuels endeavors, it's the conversion of that passion into commercially viable ventures that ensures sustainability and effective governance. This philosophy became the cornerstone of the T10 League. Our emphasis was not solely on creating a high-energy, entertaining sporting event; we were equally dedicated to the commercial aspects. This dual focus ensured that while we delivered an electrifying experience, we didn't overlook the commercial viability.

The result? A league where teams reach breakeven as early as the third or fourth season is a rare achievement in the realm of sports leagues. This financial stability not only showcases our commitment to the commercial side but also distinguishes the T10 League from many others in the sports industry.

Q. In your opinion, what needs to happen for T10 to gain acceptance from national cricket boards worldwide?

Shaji Ul Mulk: The organic growth of the T10 format stands out amidst the more established T20 landscape. Currently, the BCCI's IPL holds a monumental position within cricket. However, considering the evolution of sports, there may come a time when they contemplate exploring another format. The emerging trend reflects the openness of cricket boards that initially might not have embraced T20 cricket wholeheartedly but are now inclined towards the T10 format.

Boards like the West Indies Cricket Board, with its CPL success, are observing the potential of T10. Meanwhile, discussions within the PCB, Bangladesh Cricket Board, and New Zealand Cricket about T10 indicate a shifting focus. This inclination suggests that as bilateral series involving the T10 format begin to materialize, a natural, organic progression towards embracing T10 cricket may unfold.

Q. What challenges have you faced in establishing and growing the T10 League, and how have you overcome them? How do you navigate the challenges associated with introducing a relatively new format like T10 to cricketing markets worldwide?

Shaji Ul Mulk: Navigating the challenges posed by the establishment and acceptance of the T10 format was indeed an arduous journey. The novelty of T10 cricket faced skepticism from the ICC, doubting its appeal to players and cricket boards. The initial requirement of endorsements from multiple boards, a condition imposed by the ICC, became our first major hurdle. Securing endorsements from just one in five cricket boards highlighted the initial skepticism surrounding the format.

Another significant challenge arose when the ICC mandated that any tournament outside the regular international format required participation from at least one full-member board team. Overcoming this obstacle demanded leveraging the goodwill established with board members. Through persuasive efforts, both the Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Cricket boards were convinced to participate. Season 1 witnessed the Sri Lankan national team, captained by Dinesh Chandimal, embracing T10 cricket, showcasing the format's potential.

The recognition and success of the tournament gradually shifted perceptions within the ICC. Subsequently, in the following years, the T10 format was recognized, and ICC rules evolved. This change eliminated the necessity for a national team's direct involvement, signifying a pivotal shift in acceptance and ease of operations for the league. The journey from initial skepticism to eventual recognition stands as a testament to the perseverance and credibility of the T10 format.

Q. T10 cricket is inherently innovative. How do you envision further innovation in the format to keep it dynamic and engaging for fans?

Shaji Ul Mulk: Creating a viewer experience that guarantees enjoyment regardless of when they tune in has been our primary goal. We're dedicated to crafting a family-oriented, entertaining spectacle. The fusion of quality cricket and an atmosphere that welcomes fans has validated our approach; the escalating numbers speak for themselves. The global adoption of T10 cricket by an increasing number of countries reaffirms our confidence in the direction we're heading.

Our vision extends beyond mere growth; it encompasses a broader reach, reaching new territories as more nations embrace this format. This strategic expansion is pivotal in laying the groundwork for potential inclusion in prestigious events like the Olympics. The correlation is clear: the more countries engage in T10 cricket, the greater its proliferation will be, laying a potential pathway toward Olympic recognition.

In essence, our steadfast belief in this trajectory, coupled with the continuous global embrace of T10 cricket, reinforces our conviction that we are indeed on the right path.

Q. Are there plans for rule changes or experimental formats within T10 cricket?

Shaji Ul Mulk: The inception of T10 cricket sparked thoughts about potential rule modifications. However, conversations with cricket stalwarts like MS Dhoni, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, and others shed light on a crucial aspect: the inherent innovation within a 10-over format itself. Their advice resonated deeply—altering the essence of cricket wasn't necessary when the condensed format inherently drove innovation.

Instead, the focus shifted toward enhancing the visual appeal and functionality of cricket gear. The traditional cricket gear, virtually unchanged for a century, presented an opportunity to blend the sport with cutting-edge technology. Recognizing this gap between the sport and technological advancements, discussions with designers ensued to reimagine cricket gear.

Exploring materials like kevlar and carbon for safety and integrating technology into the gear's design could potentially revolutionize the aesthetics and safety of cricket equipment. This endeavor aims not only to improve the gear's appearance but also to offer a safer, more technologically advanced product. Visualizing a future where cricket gear is not just functional but also visually appealing aligns with the evolution of the sport.

The vision is to complement the players' inherent charisma with smart, modern gear, potentially revolutionizing the aesthetics and safety standards of cricket equipment. While immediate changes might not materialize this year, the prospect of introducing revamped gear soon remains promising.

Q. How do you ensure that best players around the world are coming to play T10 league to keep it engaging?

Shaji Ul Mulk: The journey from initial persuasion to now witnessing a surge in T10's popularity has been remarkable. This year, the overwhelming response was evident with a staggering 1600 registrations vying for just 100 available spots. The need for convincing has diminished as the T10 brand and format have gained immense traction.

The endorsement from influential players like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo has been pivotal. Their directive to player agents—prioritize T10 dates before scheduling other commitments—speaks volumes about the league's prominence. This shift signifies a turning point where T10 has become a priority, a testament to the league's burgeoning status.

Moreover, the level of player engagement has reached a pinnacle. The enthusiasm and active participation of top-tier players affirm the league's position as a premier cricketing event. The organic endorsement from players of such caliber underscores T10's rising stature within the cricketing community. As T10 continues to attract top talent and witness overwhelming interest, it solidifies its place as a major player in the cricketing landscape.

Q. What advice would you give to aspiring individuals looking to make a mark in sports management?

Shaji Ul Mulk: Absolutely, innovation should always align with commercial viability. Sustainability hinges on the commercial success of any innovation. The key lies in ensuring that while striving for groundbreaking advancements, the product remains commercially feasible. Innovation loses its essence if it doesn't translate into commercial viability, as it's this viability that sustains and propels the product forward in the long run. Thus, the intersection of innovation and commercial feasibility is crucial for any venture's enduring success and growth.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket