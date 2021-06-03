Global cricketers join hands for UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal fundraiser

Some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer, will join hands on June 3 (Thursday) to raise $100,000 for UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

New South Wales pacer Josh Lalor will host his friends Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for the event. The cricketers will join hands to support the fight against the COVID-19 crisis that has plagued India.

Australian Cricket is uniting players and gamers alike for an action packed live stream this Thursday!



Join host Josh Lalor and his friends including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon as we aim to raise over $100K for @unicefaustralia's India's COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. pic.twitter.com/bhrDuGAcKG — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 1, 2021

Speaking about the event, Josh Lalor said that fans will get to see the cricketers in a relaxed setting during the 12-hour live stream and raise money for a great cause.

"The enjoyable thing about it is it'll be a couple of guys doing what they do in their spare time, which the public don’t get to see a lot of," Lalor told cricket.com.au.

Lalor plans to have the cricketers relax and talk about their day trade.

"The intent will be to be playing games, but also talk a bit of cricket as well. It'll be a nice way to engage and see a different side to these guys," he added.

Any donation irrespective of the amount will help fight the crisis: Australia pacer Josh Lalor

Lalor will also have his fellow cricketers show their gaming skills on the live stream.

Popular games like Warzone and Rocket League will feature, while Moises Henriques has challenged Josh Lalor to a game of chess. Alyssa Healy, on the other hand, will play a light-hearted, interactive game of 'Siblings or Dating?'

From 1:30 PM IST to 1:30 AM IST, Lalor will be joined by cricketers from across the world. The pacer is also excited to host an informal discussion with Cricket Australia's new CEO, Nick Hockley, alongside Todd Greenberg, the CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association.

"I thought it'd be great for those guys (Hockley and Greenberg) to sit back and talk cricket with the public in a way they're not used to. It'll be a great opportunity for them to portray a slightly different message to the cricketing public," he added.

Meanwhile, Josh Lalor's idea was inspired by fellow teammate Pat Cummins' donation of $50,000 to UNICEF Australia's Appeal. Lalor believes any donation irrespective of the amount will help India fight the healthcare crisis.

A powerful message from the Australian Cricket Family.



Together with the @ACA_Players, we have partnered with @unicefaustralia to support our friends in India. Donate: https://t.co/7eBrDpCvJE pic.twitter.com/jF2gS0QuZl — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 12, 2021

Australian Cricket has so far raised more than $280,000 as part of UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

