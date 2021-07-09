Global T20 Canada 2021 called off because of COVID-19

In a disappointing development for cricket fans, the 2021 edition of Global T20 Canada has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers planned to conduct the third edition of Global T20 Canada in June last year. However, the tournament was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. In April 2021, it was announced that Malaysia would host the tournament in the June-July window, but the organizers could not execute their plans.

Global T20 Canada issued a release on its official Instagram account, confirming the tournament's cancelation.

After a lot of consideration, the GT20 Canada 2021 Season has been called off.



Cricket Canada President Rashpal Bajwa was disappointed with the recent developments, but he was hopeful that the tournament would take place in 2022.

"We at Cricket Canada are very disappointed in announcing the cancelation of 2021 edition of GT20. We assure all cricket lovers of Canada and rest of the world that we are committed in bring back Bigger, Stronger GT20 Canada in 2022. Looking forward to welcoming cricketing fraternity for 2022 edition of GT20 in Canada," Bajwa said.

Legends like Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga and Chris Gayle have been part of the Global T20 Canada competition

David Warner has also played in the Global T20 Canada competition

Global T20 Canada gained massive popularity in the first two seasons because of the big names playing in the tournament.

Apart from the Canadian players, overseas stars like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, David Warner, Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, George Bailey, Andre Russell and Brendon McCullum had participated in the competition.

The Vancouver Knights won the inaugural edition of the league in 2018, while the Winnipeg Hawks secured the championship in 2019. It will be interesting to see when the third edition of the tournament is finally held.

