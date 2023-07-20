Global T20 Canada 2023: Match 2, Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Vancouver Knights and the Toronto Nationals will face each other in the second match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 21. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Knights have a power-packed squad at their disposal. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are likely to open the batting for them. Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, and Najibullah Zadran add firepower to the middle order.

West Indies' Fabian Allen will don the all-rounder's hat, while Corbin Bosch and Ruben Trumpelmann will lead their bowling attack.

The Nationals also have some talented cricketers in their ranks. Zaman Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi will hold the key in the bowling department. Khan bowled brilliantly in the 2023 edition of the T20 Blast on English soil.

Shahid Afridi has not played cricket for quite some time and how he turns up remains to be seen. Colin Munro, Gerhard Erasmus and Faheem Ashraf are also expected to play key roles for the Toronto Nationals.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Match Details

Match: Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals, Match 2, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, Friday, 08.30 pm

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Pitch Report

The pitch in Brampton is an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers may need to work hard to keep a check on the run-scoring. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Weather Forecast

There will be a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game. Hence, there are chances of delays and interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Probable XIs

Vancouver Knights

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Najibullah Zadran, Ravinderpal Singh, Fabian Allen, Junaid Siddiqui, Karthik Meiyappan, Corbin Bosch, and Rubel Trumpelmann.

Toronto Nationals

Colin Munro, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicolas Kirton, Shahid Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Hamza Tariq, Saad Bin Zafar, JJ Smit, Zaman Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Romel Shahzad.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Match Prediction

The Vancouver Knights have a pretty balanced lineup and hence, they are expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Vancouver Knights to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

