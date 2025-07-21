“Go to a fashion show and find some models” - When an Indian legend questioned selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar had once slammed the selectors for turning a blind eye to Sarfaraz Khan. In 2023, he lashed out at the selectors, stating that cricketers must not be judged by their shape or size but on their performance alone.Speaking in favor of Sarfaraz Khan, he questioned the selectors for ignoring the batter based on fitness. Gavaskar had asked the selectors to go to a fashion show and find some models if they wanted only slim and trim guys.“If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then might as well go to a fashion show and find some other models and give a bat and ball in their hands and then improve them. That’s not the way cricket goes. You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don’t go by the size, go by the scores or wickets,&quot; he told India Today.Moreover, Gavaskar had stated that Sarfaraz Khan stays on the field after batting for long hours, which shows his fitness.“He is not staying off the field when he scores a hundred. He is back on the field again. So, all that tells you is that the man is fit,&quot; he added.The Indian legend had also questioned how Sarfaraz scored hundreds consistently if he was not fit, adding that one cannot score hundreds if they were unfit.Sarfaraz Khan's inspirational transformationSarfaraz Khan had to wait long for his maiden opportunity in the Indian Test team. He made his debut in 2024 during the home series against England. The right-hander featured in the following home series against New Zealand.He was a part of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad in Australia. However, he did not play a single game. He played a game for India A against England Lions recently, before the start of the ongoing England Test series. Despite impressing with a score of 92, he failed to make the cut and was not picked in the main squad.Sarfaraz Khan has performed consistently in domestic cricket. He has 4685 runs from 55 first-class matches at an average of 65.98 with 16 hundreds. The 27-year-old has worked hard on his fitness. Battling criticism for his weight, he has shed 17 kilos and transformed himself after being ignored for the England Tests.His inspirational transformation has taken the internet by storm. He shared a picture of himself on social media, where he appears slim and sharp in a never-before-seen look.