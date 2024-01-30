"Go get em" - Chris Gayle reacts after Sarfaraz Khan is added to India's squad for Visakhapatnam Test against England

Sarfaraz Khan earned his maiden India call-up after being added to the squad for the upcoming second Test of the Men in Blue's five-match home series against England.

Along with the Mumbai batter, all-rounders Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar were named reinforcements by India after senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle shared an Instagram story on Tuesday, January 30, celebrating Sarfaraz's selection in India's Test team.

Sharing a picture with Sarfaraz, Gayle wrote:

"Go get em"

Chris Gayle's Instagram story.

Having shared the dressing room for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past, Gayle and Sarfaraz share a great bond.

The Mumbai batter was finally rewarded for his incredible performances in domestic cricket. He has an impressive average of 69.85 in first-class cricket and recently delivered a fantastic 161-run knock for India 'A' in the second unofficial Test against England Lions.

"He cannot afford to waste this opportunity" - Harbhajan Singh on Sarfaraz Khan

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that if Sarfaraz Khan secures a place in the playing XI against England, he must grab the opportunity with both hands.

He stressed that if the youngster fails to perform, he might lose his place in the team once senior batter Virat Kohli returns. Harbhajan said in his latest YouTube video:

"Sarfaraz Khan will have to make the most of this chance because when Virat Kohli returns, someone will have to go out. So, he cannot afford to waste this opportunity. He has worked very hard and piled up a lot of runs in domestic cricket."

The second Test between India and England will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 2-6.

The visitors gained a 1-0 lead in the rubber by securing a stunning 28-run win in the Test series opener in Hyderabad last week.

