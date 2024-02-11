“Go well, boys!” – Rohit Sharma wishes India ahead of U19 World Cup final vs Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma has wished luck to the Men in Blue for the U19 World Cup final against Australia at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday (February 11).

Fresh from the ODI World Cup setback, Rohit and the entire country will hope that Team India turn things around against Australia. The Aussies were India’s biggest roadblock in the ICC World Test Championship final 2023, the ODI World Cup, and the Women’s T20I World Cup.

Defending champions India, though, enjoy a good record in the U19 World Cup. The Men in Blue have lifted the trophy five times - the most in the tournament. On the other hand, Australia have won the tournament only twice, including their last title in 2002.

Uday Saharan will now look to join Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw, and Yash Dhull among India captains to lift the silverware.

Ahead of the final, Rohit Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Go well, boys!”

For the unversed, India reached the 2024 U19 World Cup final by defeating South Africa by two wickets. Meanwhile, Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thriller. The two teams are undefeated in the tournament but only one of them will lift the trophy tonight.

India and Australia had last locked horns in the final of 2012 U19 World Cup, where the Men in Blue triumphed by six wickets.

Australia opt to bat against India in U19 World Cup final

Australian captain Hugh Weibgen has won the toss and chosen to bat first against India in the U19 World Cup final.

At the time of writing, Australia were 58/1 after 13.4 overs, with Harry Dixon and Weibgen at the crease. Raj Limbani provided the first breakthrough for India by cleaning up Sam Konstas for a duck.

India's Road to U19 World Cup final:

Beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Beat Ireland by 201 runs

Beat USA by 201 runs

Beat New Zealand by 214 runs

Beat Nepal by 132 runs

Beat South Africa by two wickets

Australia's Road to U19 World Cup final:

Defeated Namibia by four wickets

Defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs

Defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets

Defeated England by 110 runs via DLS method

No Result vs West Indies due to rain

Defeated Pakistan by one wicket

