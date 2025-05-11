"GOAT of Team India" - Fans react after Smriti Mandhana slams 11th ODI century in INDW vs SLW tri-series final

Fans online were impressed by India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who starred with the bat in the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, May 11. The left-hander reached her 11th ODI ton off just 92 balls by smashing a hat-trick of boundaries off Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu.
Mandhana was dismissed for 116 (101), as India were 229/3 after 38 overs in the first innings (at the time of writing). With the century, Mandhana reached the top three on the list of most ODI tons in women's cricket by surpassing England opener Tammy Beaumont (10 hundreds). She is now only behind former Australian skipper Meg Lanning (15 tons) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13 centuries).
Fans on X lauded Mandhana for another ton, this time in the tri-series final against the Islanders. One user wrote:
"Smriti Mandhana GOAT of Team India."
Another user commented:
"The Queen of Indian Cricket delivers again!"
A third user added:
"A true champion leading from the front — take a bow, vice-captain!"
Here are a few more reactions:
Smriti Mandhana returned with decent figures of 43, 36, 18, and 51 in the ongoing tri-series, involving South Africa Women. During her century on Sunday, the Mumbai batter eclipsed reigning India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (53) for most sixes in ODIs for the Women in Blue.
Smriti Mandhana's century puts India in control in tri-series final against Sri Lanka
A clinical batting display from Smriti Mandhana helped India dominate Sri Lanka in the first innings of the tri-series final. She smashed 116 runs off 101 balls with the help of two sixes and 15 boundaries. She shared a 70-run partnership with Pratika Rawal (30 off 49) for the opening stand before stitching a 120-run partnership with Harleen Deol (47 off 56) for the second wicket.
At the time of writing, India Women were 229/3 after 38 overs. Inoka Ranaweera and Dewmi Vihanga have been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging one wicket apiece so far.
A win would help India avenge their three-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their previous meeting in the ongoing tournament on May 4. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side, on the other hand, would look to win back-to-back finals against India after their eight-wicket win in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup final.
Follow the IND vs SL Women's tri-series final live score and updates here.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️