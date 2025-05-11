"GOAT of Team India" - Fans react after Smriti Mandhana slams 11th ODI century in INDW vs SLW tri-series final

Fans online were impressed by India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who starred with the bat in the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, May 11. The left-hander reached her 11th ODI ton off just 92 balls by smashing a hat-trick of boundaries off Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

Ad

Mandhana was dismissed for 116 (101), as India were 229/3 after 38 overs in the first innings (at the time of writing). With the century, Mandhana reached the top three on the list of most ODI tons in women's cricket by surpassing England opener Tammy Beaumont (10 hundreds). She is now only behind former Australian skipper Meg Lanning (15 tons) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13 centuries).

Fans on X lauded Mandhana for another ton, this time in the tri-series final against the Islanders. One user wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Smriti Mandhana GOAT of Team India."

Another user commented:

"The Queen of Indian Cricket delivers again!"

A third user added:

"A true champion leading from the front — take a bow, vice-captain!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smriti Mandhana returned with decent figures of 43, 36, 18, and 51 in the ongoing tri-series, involving South Africa Women. During her century on Sunday, the Mumbai batter eclipsed reigning India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (53) for most sixes in ODIs for the Women in Blue.

Smriti Mandhana's century puts India in control in tri-series final against Sri Lanka

A clinical batting display from Smriti Mandhana helped India dominate Sri Lanka in the first innings of the tri-series final. She smashed 116 runs off 101 balls with the help of two sixes and 15 boundaries. She shared a 70-run partnership with Pratika Rawal (30 off 49) for the opening stand before stitching a 120-run partnership with Harleen Deol (47 off 56) for the second wicket.

Ad

At the time of writing, India Women were 229/3 after 38 overs. Inoka Ranaweera and Dewmi Vihanga have been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging one wicket apiece so far.

A win would help India avenge their three-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their previous meeting in the ongoing tournament on May 4. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side, on the other hand, would look to win back-to-back finals against India after their eight-wicket win in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup final.

Follow the IND vs SL Women's tri-series final live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️