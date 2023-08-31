"Goated rivalry"- Top 10 funny memes as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023 in a low-scoring contest

Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the second match of Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning 4-wicket haul.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got bundled out for 164 in 42.4 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto (89) waged a lone battle in the batting department and fell 11 runs short of a century, while the rest of the batters failed. CSK bowlers Matheesha Pathirana (4/32) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) starred for Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh bowlers reduced the Lankans to 43/3 inside the powerplay to give their side hope. Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) and Charith Asalanka (62*) built a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket, putting their side on the brink of win.

Things got a bit tense in the end when Sri Lanka lost two quick wickets, but captain Dasun Shanaka (14*) played calmly with Asalanka and finished the chase in 39 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring contest between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Thursday. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the contest:

"We have to learn from this and move forward": Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the defeat:

"I thought it wasn't a 300 wicket but 220-230 would have given a lot more chance to bowl our 50 overs. Yes, I think I got more responsibility. Tamim and Litton are not there. We have to regroup ourselves. We have to learn from this and move forward and perform well in the next important game. I mean, when they were three down, we knew a couple more wickets could get us going.

Shakib added:

"They kept on attacking. We picked up wickets but we didn't have enough runs on the board. There were a lot of nerves when the game started. In the 20th over, the dressing room felt very happy.

"Lot of guys are playing Asia Cup for the first time and they will take a lot of positives from here. They have to perform in crunch situations. They are very good players and that's why they are in the team."

India and Pakistan will square off in the third match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2, at the same venue.