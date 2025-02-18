"GOOSEBUMPS!!!!! What a boy!!!!" - Sam Curran after his brother hits maiden ODI century for Zimbabwe in winning cause vs Ireland 2025

England all-rounder Sam Curran expressed his joy with a social media post after his brother Ben Curran hit his maiden ODI century on Tuesday (February 18). Ben achieved the feat while playing for Zimbabwe in the third ODI against Ireland at the Harare Sports Club.

Ad

Ireland batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They notched up a respectable total of 240/6 in 50 overs on the back of half-centuries from Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker. Zimbabwe then chased down the target clinically in just 39.3 overs after losing only a solitary wicket.

Ben Curran was the protagonist with the bat for the African nation as he smashed a magnificent century to help his side register a commanding victory. En route to 118* (130), Curran hit 14 fours and remained unbeaten at the crease in the end.

Ad

Trending

After the conclusion of the match, Sam Curran took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and applauded his brother's batting performance in the ODI against Ireland by writing:

"GOOSEBUMPS!!!!! What a boy!!!!!! So amazing!!!!! @curranjb_57"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ben Curran is the second son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran. Tom Curran is his elder brother, while Sam Curran is his younger sibling. Unlike Ben and their father, Tom and Sam ply their trade for England in international cricket.

"Really proud to be here representing Zimbabwe!" - Ben Curran after match-winning knock vs Ireland in 3rd ODI 2025

At the post-match presentation, Ben Curran received the Player of the Match award for his brilliant batting performance. Reflecting on his knock and the win, he said:

Ad

"To perform in a winning cause like this is just brilliant! In the first two games, I didn't face that many balls in the power play. But today, a few hit the gaps and I got going. The surfaces were pretty similar, but it was easier to bat on today in the afternoon. Really proud to be here representing Zimbabwe!"

Ben is the first player among his siblings to score a century in international cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️