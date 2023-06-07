Indian fans on Twitter felt the taste of the 'Rishabh Pant' medicine as Australia's Travis Head scored a stunning 106-ball century in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval.
Coming in to bat at 76/3, when Indian bowlers looked all over Australia with movement in the air and off the pitch, he counter-attacked superbly. The left-hander converted good balls into boundaries with his supreme gap-finding skills. In just 60 balls, he had reached his half-century.
Indian bowlers struggled to maintain their patience and sprayed the ball all over, allowing him to speed through to the next fifty off just 43 balls. The 29-year-old became the first centurion in a WTC Final.
A lack of focussed short-pitch bowling against him from Rohit Sharma's men was particularly surprising as they leaked runs all around the park.
Twitter reactions soon after his century were full of awe and commendation. Some fans remembered Rishabh Pant, India's own counter-attacking southpaw who's nursing an injury after a horrifying accident in December last year.
Travis Head and Steve Smith threatening to take the game away from India
India started the day brilliantly with three of their four pacers - Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur - getting Australia's top three out.
However, at the time of writing this piece, Australia have already crossed 250 and look in a solid position to collect many more runs. Head has been brilliantly supported by Smith, who looked to have gone into his shell when the former was counter-attacking, but has now started to open up as well.
India might look back and regret the decision to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin. But now, they need to regroup and find wickets somewhere to end the day on a high. You can follow the match live here!
