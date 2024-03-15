Grace Harris set to replace Darcie Brown in Australia's ODI squad for Bangladesh tour

All-rounder Grace Harris will replace the injured right-arm fast bowler Darcie Brown in Australia's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh.

Brown has been ruled out of the entire tour due to a navicular stress injury to her left foot. In an official statement released by Cricket Australia though, no timeframe has been placed on Brown's return.

The 30-year-old Harris, who was initially named only for the T20I series against Bangladesh, will now join her teammates for the 50-over format as well. In what will be Australia's first-ever bilateral series in Bangladesh, the visitors will be hoping to get familiarized with the conditions given the fact that the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

Australia emerged victorious when the showpiece event was previously held in Bangladesh exactly a decade ago in 2014, defeating arch-rivals England by six wickets in the final which was played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Australia's WPL stars will arrive late for the Bangladesh tour

Meanwhile, the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is nearing conclusion with just two matches remaining - the Eliminator and the final. Grace Harris, who represented the UP Warriorz in the 2024 WPL, amassed 188 runs in the eight matches she played for the franchise and also picking up four wickets.

The players who were not a part of this year's WPL will be departing to Bangladesh on Saturday, March 15. As the final is to be played on March 17, Sunday between the Delhi Capitals and the winner of Saturday's eliminator (either Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore), players including Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals), Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are expected to arrive late.

The tour kicks off on March 21 with a three-match ODI series, while the T20Is will be played from March 31 to April 4. All six games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Updated Australia squad for the Bangladesh tour:

Alyssa Healy (capt), Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

