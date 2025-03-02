"Grateful for his appreciation" - Pakistan bowler heaps praise on Virat Kohli days after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli earned big praise from Pakistan's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed. The 26-year-old lauded the former Men in Blue skipper's humble nature by dedicating a special Instagram post on Saturday, March 1.

Ahmed was a silver lining for the Men in Green in their six-wicket defeat to India in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy last week. He registered impressive bowling figures of 10-0-28-1.

The crafty spinner even received a pat on the back from Kohli as appreciation for his tidy bowling. Expressing his delight at getting a chance to bowl to his 'childhood hero', Ahmed wrote:

"Bowling to my childhood hero Virat Kohli. Grateful for his appreciation—his greatness as a cricketer is only matched by his humility as a person. A true inspiration on and off the field! "

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 in 111 balls in the India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match. He recorded his 51st ODI ton, and during the knock, he also became the fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in the format, crossing the landmark in 287 innings.

India chased down the 242-run target at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 42.3 overs. Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting exploits.

"His legacy going forward will be remembered for a long time" - Glenn Phillips on Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2. It will be a special match for Virat Kohli, as he becomes the seventh Indian player to play 300 ODIs.

Ahead of the match, New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips opined that Kohli's legacy will inspire many. Acknowledging the seasoned campaigner's contribution to the sport, he said during the pre-match press conference (quoted as saying by ANI):

"Obviously, he's an incredible player. And to know him a little bit personally myself is awesome. He's obviously an incredibly hard worker, and what he's done for the sport, but also for Indian cricket and also people coming through the game as youngsters now, is absolutely fantastic,

"I think his legacy going forward will be remembered for a long time, inspiring a lot of people. And 300 ODIs - that's a big feat, especially in today's age, where one-day cricket isn't played as often as it used to be. So, it's really cool for him."

Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. The winner of their clash will finish as the table-toppers of Group A and take on Australia in the semifinals. The loser will compete with South Africa in the knockout stage.

