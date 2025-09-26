“Great mixture of conventional and unconventional” - Varun Aaron lauds star India batter’s performance in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game

Former India pacer Varun Aaron has applauded Tilak Varma for his performance in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game against Sri Lanka. The contest is underway on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Put into bat, India finished with 202/5 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma continued his impressive form, scoring 61 off 31 balls, while Sanju Samson made 39 off 23. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 49 off 34, hitting four fours and one six, playing a key role in helping India cross the 200-run mark.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Aaron was full of praise for Tilak, highlighting his ability and saying:

“The best part of Tilak's batting is that he plays cricketing shots. So he almost removes the wicket from the equation. Because if you see somebody like Surya, when he goes into a form slump, he goes into a long form slump because he's mostly playing unconventional shots. But Tilak has a great mixture of conventional and unconventional.”

Ad

Trending

So far in the Asia Cup 2025, the southpaw has scored 144 runs in five innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 132.11.

“He has boundary shots on both sides of the pitch” - Former India opener on Tilak Varma

During the same conversation, former opener Aakash Chopra also weighed in on Tilak Varma, highlighting the 22-year-old’s ability to play all around the park. Chopra said:

Ad

“What makes Tilak Verma a special player, a player that India should persist with for a longer period of time is the fact that he's one, he understands the pulse of the game to begin with. Secondly, I feel he also has boundary shots on both sides of the pitch to a similar kind of delivery. I'm talking about the length. Against spin, he goes through covers and he's really good through the offside. And then he's got this wonderful sweep shot as well and fair amount of control on both sides.”

In his 31-game T20I career, Tilak has scored 893 runs at an average of 49.61 and a strike rate of 150.84, including three fifties and two hundreds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news