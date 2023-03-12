"Greatest all-format batter is back!"- Emotional fans erupt as Virat Kohli ends his century drought in Tests after 1205 days

Indian star Virat Kohli finally ended his century drought in Tests as he completed his 28th hundred in the format on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli last scored a hundred in Tests way back in November 2019 and the wait was certainly a bit much for him as well as his fans.
However, as soon as Kohli reached the milestone, the entire stadium erupted in joy and you could see that even the star batter himself was relieved. After getting his hundred, he thanked the crowd and also kissed his ring, probably thanking his loved ones for the support they've given him during his tough phase.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Virat Kohli finally answer his critics in style. Some were also understandably emotional because of the amount of time they had to wait to see Kohli finally break the century jinx in Tests. Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli has looked good in the entire series so far
Even on the turning tracks in Delhi and Indore, Virat Kohli looked comfortable and had a couple of unfortunate dismissals that could have gone either way. However, he ensured that when a big innings was needed from him in Ahmedabad, he delivered.
Resuming play on day four at 289/3, India needed Kohli to bat long as Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after complaining of back pain. Moreover, Ravindra Jadeja played a questionable shot to get dismissed and Australia got the early wicket they needed.
Kohli realized that he had to shut shop for a few overs to ensure that India don't collapse. That's exactly what he did as both him and KS Bharat safely negotiated the play till lunch. Although Bharat has been dismissed, the idea is clear now that the hosts are looking to be positive and if possible get a lead in their first innings.
