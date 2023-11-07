"Greatest ODI knock ever" - Reactions pour in after Glenn Maxwell's superlative double ton in 2023 World Cup vs Afghanistan

Australia's Glenn Maxwell played an innings for the ages during the team's 2023 World Cup encounter against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7.

Chasing a stiff 292-run target, Australia found themselves in a precarious position as they were reeling at 91/7 after 18.3 overs. While Afghanistan looked firm favorites to win the encounter from that juncture, Maxwell had other plans.

The swashbuckling batter dazzled onlookers with magnificent strokeplay in his trademark nonchalant fashion. Maxwell ultimately remained unbeaten on 201 off 128 balls, taking his team to an unbelievable three-wicket victory.

It is worth mentioning that Maxwell seemed to struggling with a lower back injury and cramps during his knock. It limited his body movement, and he couldn't run singles for a long stretch of the innings.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, the 35-year-old stood tall and came up with an awe-inspiring performance that is bound to be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come.

Maxwell received praise from all quarters for his remarkable double century. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Glenn Maxwell's 201*-run knock is the highest-ever individual score for an Australian batter in ODIs. He surpassed Shane Watson's 185. Furthermore, he also formed a 202*-run stand for the eighth wicket with Pat Cummins (12 off 68), which is the highest-ever eighth-wicket partnership in the format.

Maxwell also became the first player to notch up a double century while chasing in ODI cricket history.

Glenn Maxwell earned a massive reprieve after being dropped by Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Glenn Maxwell's innings could have ended in the 22th over of the Australian innings. The right-handed batter attempted to play the sweep shot off left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad's bowling.

However, he failed to get the desired connection, only managing a top-edge. Mujeeb Ur Rahman put down a simple chance at short fine, which ultimately led to the side suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the crucial encounter.

With six victories from eight games, Australia have now qualified for the semi-finals and are third in the points table. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed sixth with four wins and as many losses.