"Greatest Test batsman of the modern era" - Fans react to Steve Smith's spectacular knock on Day 1 of 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Australian batter Steve Smith shone with the bat on Day 1 of his team's ongoing second Test of the Ashes 2023 series, against England at the Lord's in London.

Smith put his team in a commanding position. Dealing with conditions that were assisting England's seamers, he first stitched together an impressive 102-run partnership alongside Marnus Labuschagne for the third wicket.

While Labuschagne departed after a well-made 47, the Australian vice-captain continued accumulating crucial runs. He then put on 118 runs for the fourth wicket with the in-form Travis Head.

Australia finished with 339/5 at stumps on the opening day after being asked to bat first. Smith remained unbeaten on 85 off 149 balls and now has a significant chance of slamming a memorable century on Day 2.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding Smith for his wonderful batting exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Rimbaboy @indelanii It’s crazy to think where Steve Smith would be in terms of batting records had he not missed the whole of ‘18 It’s crazy to think where Steve Smith would be in terms of batting records had he not missed the whole of ‘18

ishan @0ishann Steve Smith has been quite a man today at Lords. A fines innings at a what can be said was not easy conditions #Ashes23 Steve Smith has been quite a man today at Lords. A fines innings at a what can be said was not easy conditions #Ashes23

Hopefully he scores century tomorrow Steve Smith is pure gem in test cricketHopefully he scores century tomorrow Steve Smith is pure gem in test cricket🔥 Hopefully he scores century tomorrow

Shubham Pandey @the__spectator You got to admire Steve Smith's zen-like concentration every time he bats. Another level. You got to admire Steve Smith's zen-like concentration every time he bats. Another level.

Harshal @Harshal54p Steve Smith in Lords is a different beast. Steve Smith in Lords is a different beast.

Nikhil Kalra @nkalra192 #AUSvENG Steve Smith today has shut all the debates down about who is the best ever test batsman after Don Bradman. He is way above other batsmen. #Ashes2023 Steve Smith today has shut all the debates down about who is the best ever test batsman after Don Bradman. He is way above other batsmen. #Ashes2023 #AUSvENG

H. @H_sy_ed Watching Steve Smith bat>>>

Man is just so goodddd... Watching Steve Smith bat>>> Man is just so goodddd...

Anish De @AnishDe10 🏻 Steve Smith is the greatest Test batsman of the modern era, no one else is even close Steve Smith is the greatest Test batsman of the modern era, no one else is even close 🙇🏻

Steve Smith becomes the second-fastest batter to reach 9,000 runs in Tests

During his unbeaten knock of 85 runs, Steve Smith crossed the 9,000-run mark in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in 174 innings, becoming the second-fastest to do so.

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who achieved the feat in 172 innings, is the fastest player to score 9,000 runs in the longest format. Smith reached the milestone in the 41st over of Day 1 in the second Ashes Test.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Steve Smith - A Modern Day Steve Smith - A Modern Day 🐐 😍 https://t.co/vr1vEgR7Yu

It is worth mentioning that Smith also completed 15,000 runs in international cricket. At the end of the day's play, the batter's tally of runs stood at 9,054. He is the ninth Australian batter to score over 15,000 runs in international cricket.

The 34-year-old wasn't able to make a significant impact in the opening encounter of the Ashes series, bagging scores of 16 and 16 at Edgbaston. However, he made amends by delivering a brilliant knock at Lord's.

Pat Cummins and Co. currently lead the five-match series 1-0, thanks to their thrilling two-wicket victory in the first fixture.

