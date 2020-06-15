Greg Chappell: Saliva ban is just storm in a teacup

Greg Chappell feels that after the saliva ban, sweat will play a big part in shining the ball in Test cricket.

The 71-year-old said the saliva ban will have a minimal effect on Australia’s fast bowlers.

Former India coach and Australia captain Greg Chappell

Former India coach Greg Chappell has never been someone to hold back on his opinions. It’s no wonder that the former Australia captain was forthright when asked to voice his opinion on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) interim decision to put a ban on the use of saliva to shine in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Chappell felt that the saliva ban and its advantage for the batsmen is a ‘bloody storm in a teacup’ but sweat will now play a big part in shining the ball in Test cricket.

"The bowlers can only use sweat on the ball but many believe it will not be as effective as saliva. If they’re wiping perspiration from their forehead, there’s sunscreen there. If they’re using saliva, they’ve probably been chewing something, so what’s in that?” Greg Chappell was quoted as saying by Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald.

“I don’t know if it’s that big a deal. Perspiration will be the equal of saliva. I don’t see the difference, to be honest,” the former Team India coach said.

The 71-year-old, who had a rocky tenure as Indian team’s coach between 2005 to 2007, said the saliva ban will have a minimal affect on Australia’s fast bowlers.

“None of them are big swingers of the ball – Starc might get some reverse swing – by and large it’s the pace and bounce, I don’t think we’ll notice a huge difference, to be honest,” Greg Chappell, one of the three Chappell brothers, said.

Ball manufacturer Kookaburra have developed wax applicator to polish cricket balls but Greg Chappell said it won’t be needed.

“Bowlers are inventive enough. If they can get perspiration on the ball, they’ll get shine, they’ll be able to preserve the ball unless it’s a real hard, abrasive wicket. You’ve only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that. I think it’s a bloody storm in a teacup myself,” Greg Chappell felt

Former and current cricketers including India fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and ex-Australian captain Mark Taylor believe the saliva ban will upset the balance between bat and ball.

Another former Australian paceman Damien Fleming also concurred with Greg Chappell, adding that cricketers who sweat a lot will be in demand now as they will be needed to shine the ball in cooler conditions.

“Now you’ll do testing to find your sweaters because you want to get the ball to them on a coolish day so you can use their sweat. Someone like Merv Hughes, he’d be the first picked these days. He’d sweat in an igloo,” Damien Fleming said.

Fleming also wondered about the methods teams will use to shine the ball in cooler conditions.

“Why is cover doing laps in between balls? If it’s freezing in Hobart and windy, you’ll have to get creative – maybe fielders with a couple of jumpers creating that sweat,” Fleming added.