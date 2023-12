GSA T20 Champions Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

GSA T20 Champions Trophy 2023-24 is a domestic T20 tournament that will start on Monday, December 25. The tournament is being organized by Guwahati Sports Association. A total of six teams will take part in this competition.

The teams will play each other once in the tournament. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 2. The tournament will conclude on Wednesday, January 3.

A total of 18 matches are scheduled to take place in this competition at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The teams that are a part of this tournament are: New Star Club, Ankurjyoti Club, Bud Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club, River Rine Club, and City Cricket Club.

These six teams recently participated in the Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament in November along with Titan Club and Aseb Sports Club. Gauhati Town Club was the most successful team in the tournament and finished in first place with six wins in seven matches.

New Star Club won that tournament after defeating Ankurjyoti Club in the final by seven runs after posting a total of 157 runs for the loss of five wickets. Bonojit Adhikari won the Player of the Match award and took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

GSA T20 Champions Trophy 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, December 25

New Star Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 8:45 AM

Bud CC vs River Rine Club - 12:30 PM

Tuesday, December 26

Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club - 8:45 AM

New Star Club vs River Rine Club - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, December 27

Ankurjyoti Club vs Bud Cricket Club - 8:45 AM

City Cricket Club vs New Star Club - 12:30 PM

Thursday, December 28

River Rine Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 12:30 PM

Bud Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club - 9:00 PM

Friday, December 29

Ankurjyoti Club vs River Rine Club - 12:30 PM

New Star Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 9:00 PM

Saturday, December 30

City Cricket Club vs River Rine Club - 8:45 AM

Ankurjyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 12:30 PM

Sunday, December 31

Bud Cricket Club vs New Star Club - 8:45 AM

Ankurjyoti Club vs City Cricket Club - 12:30 PM

Monday, January 1

Bud Cricket Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 8:45 AM

Tuesday, January 2

Semi-Final 1: TBC vs TBC - 8:45 AM

Semi-Final 2: TBC vs TBC - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, January 3

Final: TBC vs TBC - 12:30 PM

GSA T20 Champions Trophy 2023-24: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

GSA T20 Champions Trophy 2023-24: Full Squads

New Star Club

Arnab Borah, Arun Sonar, Bishal Roy, Juneid Rehan, Rajveer Singh, Subham Mandal, Amit Boro (c), Gopal Krishna Ghosh, Manoj Das, Rama Jaiswal, Ronit Akhtar, Uzzal Das, Anurag Talukdar (wk). Mirza Rizwi (wk), Aditya Roy Chowdhury, Bonojit Adhikari, Piyush Kamati, Rajib Das, Rangajyoti Khargoria, Subrata Das

Ankurjyoti Club

Debanuj Goswami, Jayata Dey, Jibur Rehman, Manash Gupta, Prahlad Gayan, Tej Khan, Victor Kashyap, Vijay Singh, Akash Basfor, Akshat Gupta, Binay Basfor, Hrishiraj Borah, Sameer Dewra, Deven Sharma (wk), Abdul Ali, Anubhab Archarjya, Himanshu Saraswati, Pallav Karunakar, Prince Thakur, Symasis Choudhary

Bud Cricket Club

Atul Singh, Diwiz Pathak, Manish Mahato, Nipan Deka, Rajib Kalita, Ranjan Deka, Ayushman Malakar, Kaushik Giri, Mrigen Talukdar, Ranjan Ramchiary, SK Jnyanam, Bikash Das (wk), Manoj Malo (wk), Varun Jajodia (wk), Fazaruddin, Ahmed, Mukut Kalita, Pushparaj Sharma, Ram Kishan Sharma, Rohit Singh, Sundeep Rabha

River Rine Club

Affan Ahmed, Akiur Zaman, Ambor Bhattacharjee, Debashish Kashyap, Kunal Das, Nausad Ali, Pratap Das, Amit Das, Arpit Bhatewara, Mayukh Sarkar, Rajmoon Sarmah (c). Ranjan Jogi, Siranjib Saikia, Manikarna Sarma (wk), Abudin Khan, Basab Mazumber, MD Imamul, Nadimur Rehman, Pappu Paswan, Sangeet Das

Gauhati Town Club

Biraj Chetri, Chayan Das, Devraj Sharma, Hrishikesh Borah, Mahadananda Borah, Nabin Bishnoi, Altaf Alam, Deep Borah, Mohammad Haris Rasheed, Ritul Das, Yuvraj Tewari, Abhishek Gupta (wk), Krishna Karmkar (wk), Prakhar Mundra (wk), Bishal Sharma, Debojit Bhuyan, Hrishikesh Deka, Kangkan Talukdar, Nishchay Sharma, Sumit Basfor

City Cricket Club

Himangshu Ramciary, Kartik Talukdar, Rahul Hazarika, Rohan Hazarika, Romario Sharma, Vedant Pandey, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dharani Rabha, Pankaj Rai, Rohan Basfor, Sanjib Barman, Angshuman Katoni (wk), Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Mit Rajkumar (wk), Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Chinmoy Sharma, Ganesh Basfore, Pankaj Khadal, Shaan Singh Rana, Trilochan Singh

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.