GT20 Canada 2023: Brampton Wolves complete player list

Brampton Wolves can be deemed as one of the strongest teams in the Global T20 Canada. They are scheduled to play in the opening game of the tournament on July 20, 2023, against Mississauga Panthers at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Usman Khan and Max O’Dowd are expected to be two of their key players at the top of the order. Earlier this year, the right-handed Khan set the record of the fastest hundred in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

O’Dowd, on the other hand, has been scoring runs heavily for his team. Hussain Talat and Mark Chapman added solidity to their middle order. Chapman was in excellent form when New Zealand toured Pakistan earlier this year for a bilateral ODI and T20I series.

Logan van Beek will be remembered for his performance against the West Indies in the World Cup Qualifiers where he smashed Jason Holder for 30 runs in the Super Over. Van Beek is also effective with the ball in hand.

One may not know a lot about Jan Frylinck, but the Namibian all-rounder is more than good enough as an all-rounder. With 78 wickets and a top score of 82 not out to his name, he can be effective more than anyone else. Rizwan Cheema is also a powerful striker of the ball.

Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee are expected to play key roles for the Wolves. Usama Mir is also a genuine wicket-taker. Harbhajan Singh has not played a lot of cricket of late, but his addition to the squad is expected to boost the Wolves to a large extent.

Global T20 Canada 2023: Brampton Wolves Players List

Harbhajan Singh, Colin De Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Sinclair Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Logan Van Beek, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck, Max O Dowd, Jeremy Gordon, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahmadzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu