GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars, Match 7?

The seventh match of the third GT20 Canada edition was contested by Brampton Wolves (BV) and Surrey Jaguars (SJ) on July 23. The CAA Centre in Brampton was the venue for this game.

Much to the despair of the fans, the game was hit by a severe rain interruption and as a result, it was eventually abandoned. Only a little of seven overs could be bowled before the rain gods unleashed their wrath.

The two teams walk away with equal points from this fixture. Due to the rain interruption, we could not see many international players live in action.

However, some players such as Mark Chapman, Hussain Talat, Colin de Grandhomme, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Sandeep Lamichhane were lucky enough to make their presence felt before the rain took center stage.

As the rain-effected game comes to a close, let us see how some of the international starts from either side performed.

Mark Chapman (BV)

The New Zealand top-order batter could not open his account as he was dismissed on the very first ball that he faced from Matthew Forde. He was adjudged leg before wicket and fell on the third ball of the second over for 0(1).

Hussain Talat (BV)

Talat scored an unbeaten 10(13) before the rain interruption occurred. He smashed just a single boundary in his entire innings.

Colin de Grandhomme (BV)

Colin de Grandhomme

Colin stayed unbeaten for 6(1) till the game was called off. He hit a six on the very first ball that he faced from Iftikhar Ahmed.

Logan van Beek (BV)

Was not in action.

Tim Southee (BV)

Was not in action.

Alex Hales (SJ)

Was not in action.

Litton Das (SJ)

Was not in action.

Jatinder Singh (SJ)

Was not in action.

Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ)

Iftikhar was only able to bowl just one over which cost him eight runs, including a six that he conceded against de Grandhomme. He did manage to dismiss Usman Khan during the seventh over of the match.

Bernard Scholtz (SJ)

Was not in action.

Sandeep Lamichhane (SJ)

Lamichhane was only able to bowl two balls before the game came to a halt. In his two deliveries, he conceded a couple in the first ball and a single in the following ball while going wicketless.

Note: Domestic players playing for the Canadian cricket team have not been featured in the article.