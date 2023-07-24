GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers, Match 6?

In the sixth match of the GT20 Canada 2023, Montreal Tigers defeated Mississauga Panthers by seven wickets. They chased down 141 in 15.5 overs to clinch the victory.

Panthers lost both the openers early after being asked to bat first. Navneet Dhaliwal and Azam Khan steadied the innings for the Panthers initially and James Neesham got them over 140-mark with an unbeaten 54.

Dhaliwal made 46, while Azam Khan notched up 26. Kaleem Sana was outstanding with the ball for the Panthers. He ended with figures of 4-1-8-3 while opening the bowling for the team.

In return, Muhammad Waseem fell early, but the experienced duo of Chris Lynn and Shakib Al Hasan added 60 runs for the second wicket and took the team close to victory. Sherfane Rutherford then smashed four boundaries to finish with a 20-ball 27. The team got over the line in 15.5 overs.

Here is the list of international players who were featured in this game and how they performed.

Chris Gayle (MP)

Chris Gayle, who was the star performer in the last game, got out for 1 (3) in this game. He opened the innings for the Panthers, but could not make an impact against the Tigers.

Azam Khan (MP)

Azam Khan helped the team get back on track with his 19-ball 26. The cameo witnessed two fours and as many sixes. Notably, Azam Khan was promoted up the order to bat at number four.

James Neesham (MP)

James Neesham was the top scorer for Panthers in this contest. The Kiwi all-rounder notched up 54 runs from 35 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes. He also opened the bowling for the team and went for 0/13 in his two overs.

Shoaib Malik (MP)

Shoaib Malik faced yet another failure in the tournament as the Panthers skipper managed only 2 (4) in this match. He batted in the lower order and did not bowl.

Usman Qadir (MP)

Usman Qadir was introduced late in the innings. He bowled 11 dot deliveries, went for 30 runs and picked up the important wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.

Chris Lynn (MON)

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn led from the front in this contest. The veteran opener smashed an unbeaten 64 from 45 deliveries, including nine fours and one six. He helped the Montreal Tigers to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

Shakib al Hasan (MON)

Shakib Al Hasan contributed with both bat and ball today. He returned with 1 for 28 in his four overs and also notched up 36 runs in 24 deliveries. His 60-run stand with Chris Lynn was the turning point of the match.

Sherfane Rutherford (MON)

Sherfane Rutherford came in at four, smashed four boundaries and mustered 27 runs from 20 deliveries. Rutherford's cameo helped the Tigers get closer to the victory.

Carlos Brathwaite (MON)

Carlos Brathwaite impressed with the ball in this contest. He bagged two wickets while giving away 28 runs in four overs. Brathwaite did not get an opportunity to bat in this contest.