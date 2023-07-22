GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Match 3?

Match No.3 of the 2023 GT20 Canada edition unfolded at CAA Centre in Brampton where Montreal Tigers took on Surrey Jaguares on July 22.

Montreal Tigers got over the line with a convincing five-wicket victory with nine balls to spare. They bowled well upfront by restricting Surrey Jaguares to just 136 in their allotted 20 overs. Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers who picked up 3/18 to dent the Jaguares' innings significantly.

The Tigers did experience a wobble though while executing the chase. Chris Lynn and Shakib Al Hasan got decent starts but as soon as they were dismissed, Montreal Tigers slipped into a rough patch. They were reduced to 71/4 during the halfway stage and found themselves in a tricky situation. Dilpreet Singh and Dipendra Singh Airee stretched a match-reviving partnership of 53 runs off 42 balls to steer the Tigers comfortably over the line.

Litton Das (SUJ)

The Bangladeshi marquee batter could not get himself going as he perished to his countryman Shakib Al Hasan for just 9 (11). In his short stay, Das could only smash a solitary six in his innings.

Alex Hales (SUJ)

Hales also endured a disappointing outing in today’s game where he could only muster 1 off 4 balls. Kaleem Sana proved to be his nemesis as he dismissed him during the 3rd ball of the second over of the match.

Jatinder Singh (SUJ)

Singh played a handy cameo of 27 (15) at a formidable strike rate of 180. His brisk scoring helped Surrey Jaguares build momentum during the powerplay overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed (SUJ)

The Surrey skipper tuned out to be the mainstay of the Surrey Jaguares innings as he finished on 40* (44). In his labored innings, he smashed a four and two sixes. Although his scoring rate was on the slower side, he ensured that his side navigate through the turbulent period and put on a face-saving total.

He bowled three overs with the ball and conceded 21 runs while picking up a wicket.

Ben Cutting (SUJ)

The Aussie all-rounder smashed two elegant boundaries and was begging to shift gears. Right when he was looking to blossom, Abbas Afridi came into the attack during the 12th over and trapped him plumb in front of the stumps for 10 (7).

Bernard Scholtz (SUJ)

Scholtz did not contribute with the bat in hand but he had a role to play with the ball. In his allotted four overs, he conceded 31 runs and picked up a Chris Lynn during the powerplay overs. In his entire spell, the Namibian spinner bowled 11 dots.

Sandeep Lamichhane (SUJ)

The Nepali-born leg-spinner caused a momentary havoc in the Montreal Tigers’ camp by bowling a tight spell of 2/17 in his allotted four overs. With not a stiff total on the board, Sanddep provided the crucial breakthroughs during the halfway stage of the game which put Montreal in a tight situation. He bowled 10 dots in his spell and did not concede a single boundary.

Muhammad Waseem (MT)

The UAE opening batsman failed to push for a big score as he fell to Pargat Singh during the 9th over while trying to up the ante. He scored 12 (15) which featured a boundary in his innings.

Chris Lynn (MT)

Lynn made a bright start to his innings and played some powerful shots around the ground before being picked up by Scholtz. He scored a quickfire 22 (15) at a strike rate of 147 which included three fours and a six.

Shakib Al Hasan (MT)

Shakib was right on the money in today’s game. He made vital contributions in both departments, which saw Montreal sail past Surrey quite comfortably at the end. He delivered a devastating spell of 3/18 in the first innings which helped Montreal put the brakes on the scoring rate.

Later in the second innings, he chipped in with the bat scoring a useful 26 (13) which included four fours and a six.

Sherfane Rutherford (MT)

Rutherford made a paltry contribution with the bat scoring 5 (9) and was deceived by a nicely tossed-up delivery by Iftikhar Ahmed which brought his downfall. He did not have the opportunity to bowl in this game.

Dipendra Singh Airee (MT)

Airee stitched a useful partnership with Dilpreet to fend off the Surrey bowling successfully through the middle overs. He scored 28 (22) at a modest strike rate of 127.27 which featured two fours. His innings came to an end, when he was trapped LBW by his countryman Lamichhane during the 17th over of the second innings.

Carlos Brathwaite (MT)

Carlos Brathwaite proved to be slightly on the expensive side with the ball going at almost 9 RPO in his allotted 4 overs. He failed to pick up a wicket with the ball. However, he stayed till the end to hit the winning runs for his side. He scored a quick burst cameo of 14* (6) which included 2 sixes.

Aayan Afzal Khan (MT)

Aayan Khan did not get a chance to bat but bowled a very tidy spell of 0/23 in his allotted four overs. He conceded a boundary and a six apiece, while bowling 10 dots in his entire spell.

Note: Domestic players playing for Canadian Cricket Team have not been featured in the article