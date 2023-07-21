GT20 Canada 2023: Mississauga Panthers complete player list

Mississauga Panthers will start their campaign against the Brampton Wolves in the opening game of the Global T20 Canada on July 20, 2023. The team has a blend of youth and experience and is expected to perform well in the tournament.

Chris Gayle has been out of competitive cricket for quite some time and it remains to be seen how he turns up. The southpaw is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 cricket with the most number of hundreds.

Cameron Delport is a veteran of the T20 format and his role at the top of the order is expected to hold a of importance. Navneet Dhaliwal is an experienced campaign and is someone, who can bat in the top order.

Shoaib Malik has loads of experience in captaining teams and is known for keeping a calm head in tense situations. Azam Khan has played brilliantly in the T20 format over the last 12 months and will be looking for more impressive shows, this time on Canadian soil.

James Neesham is one of the best T20 all-rounders going around in the world. Shahnawaz Dahani is currently busy playing for Pakistan A in the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup. He will join the Panthers only after the tournament in Sri Lanka comes to an end.

Zahoor Khan has plenty of experience playing for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in tournaments around the world. Tom Cooper has been playing top-level cricket for many years and needs to bring forth all his experience.

The team also has the likes of Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, and Nikhil Dutta, who all are more than effective in their respective areas of expertise.

Global T20 Canada 2023: Mississauga Panthers Players List

Drafted Players: Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Praveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson