GT20 Canada 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Colin Munro and Logan Van Beek lead - Updated after Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers

The Global T20 Canada 2023 entered its day seventh on Friday. Two matches took place, as a result of which, there were some changes in the batting and bowling positions.

In an interesting match that took place between the Brampton Wolves and the Vancouver Knights Knights, the Wolves managed to score 129 runs and lost nine wickets. Nevertheless, the Knights' batters portrayed remarkable talent and chased down the feat with ease in just 17.1 overs, losing only one wicket.

It let the Knights secure a convincing win by a margin of nine wickets and even earn massive praise for their brilliant performance. Mohammad Rizwan and Corbin Bosch were the two standout batters, as both scored praiseworthy fifties.

In another nail-biting match of the day, the Surrey Jaguars faced off against the Mississauga Panthers. The Jaguars compiled a commendable total of 164 runs. In reply, the Panthers, unluckily, were all out for just 109 runs in 17 overs.

It was their fifth straight defeat of the season whereas, the Jaguars won the match by a significant margin of 55 runs. The likes of Spencer Johnson, and Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets apiece.

Colin Munro sits at the top of the batting charts

As a result of the sensational 67 versus the Panthers, Colin Munro is leading the batting charts. Having featured in four games, he possesses 212 runs.

In second place, we have Azam Khan of the Panthers who scored only 14 runs in his latest match. Overall, he has 177 runs from five matches to his name.

Next, Fakhar Zaman sits on third with 153 runs from four games. He could only score 21 runs versus the Wolves.

Logan van Beek leads the bowling charts

Coming to the bowling charts, Wolves’ Logan van Beek is leading the tally for another day with 11 wickets from five matches.

In second place, Carlos Braithwaite enjoys eight scalps from four games whereas, Jaguars’ Lamichhane sits in third place with seven wickets from four games.