GT20 Canada 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Colin Munro and Logan van Beek lead - Updated after Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers

Day 9 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 witnessed matches 16th and 17th undergoing. Although the first match of the day was washed away due to rainy weather in Brampton, the second match got into play, being reduced to six overs per side. The results obtained had a very slight effect on the batting and bowling charts as the top three remained unaffected.

During the concluding encounter of the day, both teams encountered a reduced six-over per side match. The Tigers, on batting first, executed an outstanding performance, scoring 77 runs while losing only two of their batters. Whereas, the Nationals looked struggling to keep up with the required run rate and could only manage to score 54/2.

Consequently, the Tigers registered a compelling 23-run victory. It should be noted that the Tigers' bowlers played a crucial role in the triumph by efficiently restricting the Nationals' batters, halting any of them from crossing the 16-run mark.

However, they could not pick a wicket. Eventually, the Tigers turned out victorious, depicting their well-rounded performance and earning a well-deserving win in the six-over nail-biting contest.

Colin Munro leads the batting charts

Colin Munro leads the batting charts

As a result of the Day 9 matches, Nationals’ Munro’s position is not affected at the top. He is now carrying 212 runs from four matches averaging 70.67.

Azam Khan of the Panthers did not get a chance to bat as the team’s match was washed away. Hence, he has also retained second place and owns 177 runs from five matches.

Knights' Fakhar Zaman continues sitting in third place with 153 runs from four matches. He averages 38.25 and will strive to continue similar performances in the forthcoming match.

Logan van Beek continues leading bowling charts

Logan van Beek continues leading bowling charts

Just like the batting charts, the top three positions in the bowling stats are untouched as the players continue retaining their respective slots. Logan van Beek of Brampton Wolves is leading the table with 11 wickets from five appearances.

In the second place, Tigers’ Carlos Braithwaite is sitting as he enjoys eight wickets from five matches at an average of 13.88.

Sandeep Lamichhane of Joburg Buffaloes has also retained his third place with seven wickets under his belt from four appearances.