GT20 Canada 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Colin Munro and Logan van Beek lead - Updated after Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers

The second last day of the Global T20 Canada 2023 league stage saw two encounters scheduled with the first one seeing Surrey Jaguars locking horns with Brampton Wolves.

Whereas, the second match saw Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights facing off against each other. The matches saw some changes in the batting and bowling charts.

In the first nail-biting match between the Wolves and the Jaguars, the Wolves somehow managed to score 128 runs after losing nine of their batters. Nevertheless, the Jaguars responded strongly and posted 132 runs.

It secured them a convincing win by six wickets in just 18.1 overs. Litton Das' astounding 59 and Iftikhar Ahmed's compelling 38 were pivotal in boosting the Jaguars' rendering and affirming their place in the game.

In the following match of the day, the Tigers strived to put up a noteworthy score, managing only 99 runs before losing all their wickets in less than 20 overs. This prepared the stage for a visibly easy chase for their rivals, the Knights.

As expected, the Knights outshone the match, attaining a resounding nine-wicket triumph as they propelled to the target of 103 runs in just 14.5 overs. Pakistani sensation Mohammad Rizwan's outstanding 68-run contribution played a crucial role in boosting the Knights to victory.

Although Colin Munro’s Toronto Nationals did not take the field on day tenth, yet the batter has sustained his first place on the charts. He has 212 runs from four appearances.

Furthermore, Mississauga Panthers’ Azam Khan also has the same case as Munro. Yet, he has retained his second place with 177 runs from five matches.

Knight’s Fakhar Zaman could not contribute much in his latest appearance, yet has secured third place with 157 runs from five games.

The batters who outshone in Day 10 matches have also gained big.

Logan van Beek continues to lead

As the league stage almost comes to a conclusion, Logan van Beek has got no competitor. He sits at the top with 12 wickets from six matches.

Matthew Forde of the Jaguars has replaced Braithwaite in the second place as he now carries nine wickets from five games.

In third place, we have Ruben Trumpelmann with nine wickets from five appearances, however, a slightly different average and economy rate than Forde.