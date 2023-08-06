The second finalists of the Global T20 Canada 2023 have been decided after a thrilling encounter between the Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights. Following the nailbiting performances to ensure the ticket to the final, the players have moved up and down on the points table.

The Knights batted first and compiled a total of 137 on the loss of six wickets. It was not a mammoth score, hence, the chances looked 50-50 after the first inning. The Knights had contributions from Mohammad Rizwan’s 39 and Corbin Bosch’s 36. Whereas, Tigers’ Abbas Afridi delivered a sensational bowling spell, picking five wickets. Aayan Khan could manage one wicket.

During their chase, the Tigers did not get off to a start, with both openers back in the hut with scores of 13 and 7 respectively. Sherfane Rutherford’s 48 off 34 balls was pivotal in sealing victory for Montreal, followed by Dipendra Singh’s 25.

Rutherford snatched victory for his team from an improbable situation, hitting Rayyan Pathan for 3 consecutive sixes in the final over, with only one wicket in hand. His side is set to face off versus Surrey Jaguars in the final.

Colin Munro still on top of batting chart

The results of the Qualifier 2 had no impact on Colin Munro’s top spot. He is leading the batting charts with 212 runs from four appearances.

Lynn could score only seven runs in the Qualifier 2. He occupies the second spot and has 203 runs from eight matches.

Rizwan, after decently contributing to this team, enjoys third place along with 190 runs from five matches.

Junaid Siddiqui rises in ranks

Junnaid Siddiqui showed promising performances picking four wickets versus the Tigers. But it did not help his team much. However, he got a boost in his rankings and is placed second with 15 wickets from eight matches.

First-placed Matthew Forde also enjoys as many wickets but from one less appearance than Siddiqui.

Siddiqui’s counterpart Ruben Trumpelmann sits in third place with 13 wickets under his belt from eight innings.