GT20 Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars, Match 7

The third edition of the Global T20 Canada 2023 proceeds in a full-swing manner with seven matches down and dusted. The fourth day of the league saw two matches taking place, out of which, one yielded no result. Yet, there were some changes spotted in the points table.

The Mississauga Panthers locked horns with Montreal Tigers in the first match of the day, with the latter emerging victorious. As a consequence, the Tigers have retained the second position on the points table. They now have two wins with four points and a net-run rate (NRR) of 1.314.

Ontario City adhered to their third consecutive defeat of the season. It places them at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a below-par NRR of -1.916.

The second match of the day scheduled to be played between Surrey Jaguars and Brampton Wolves, faced a rain delay. Yet, the Braves continue to hit the first spot in the rankings. They possess an NRR of 8.497 and five points while featuring in three games.

On the other hand, the Jaguars, who began their GT20 campaign on a losing note, were unfortunate to witness a canceled match. Consequently, they are sitting in the second last place with one point while featuring in two encounters. They have an NRR of -7.622.

Montreal Tigers emerge victorious on Day 4

Discussing the match one of day 4, the Panthers batted first and totaled 140/6 on the board. Thanks to the 54 off 35 coming from Neesham and 46 off 47 from Navneet Dhaliwal. The Tigers bowlers could pick six of their batters and Kaleem Sana stood out with three wickets for eight runs.

When it came to their chasing, the Tigers began on a good note. Opener Chris Lynn smashed 64 off 45 balls which helped elevate the score. The decent contributions from Shakib Al Hasan and Sherfane Rutherford helped in closing up the game in their favor as they won by seven wickets. The Panthers bowlers showed no promising performances

As mentioned above, the second match of the day yielded no result after the cloud burst in Brampton. Both, the Wolves and Jaguars earned one point each for no result.