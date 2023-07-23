GT20 Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals, Match 5

The third edition of the Global T20 League 2023 concluded its third day on Saturday with two matches taking place. Consequently, there was a slight shift in the overall rankings of the teams in the league's points table.

Brampton Wolves, who emerged victorious while facing off against the Toronto Nationals, now have two out of two wins under their belt. As a result, they are at the top of the rankings with the most number of wins as compared to the other five teams. They have a net run rate of 1.980 and four points.

Meanwhile, although the Nationals began their Global T20 campaign on a high note, they ended up losing against the Wolves on Sunday, which has propelled them to third place. They have an NRR of 0.103 and two points.

Mississauga Panthers vs Vancouver Knights saw the Knights coming on the top. Hence, registering their first win of the season. The team is now placed fourth with an NRR of -0.229.

The losers of the day, the Panthers are yet to come up with their maiden win which places them at the bottom of the points table with an NRR of -1.828 and no points.

Knights and Wolves emerge victorious in Global T20 Canada 2023 matches

As far as the first match of the day is concerned, the Panthers scored 158 on the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. In response, the Knights easily managed to tackle and ended up with 159/5 on the last ball, letting them win by a decent margin of five wickets.

Considering the second match of the day, the Nationals batted first and amassed 142 losing eight wickets in 20 overs. The Wolves reached the target in 19.5 overs finishing up with a boundary that saw them winning by one wicket.