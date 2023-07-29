GT20 Canada 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers, Match 13

The Day 7 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 saw Brampton Wolves locking horns with Vancouver Knights, while Surrey Jaguars faced off against Mississauga Panthers. The results of these matches brought some changes in the standings of the tournament.

As a result of the first game, which saw the Knights emerging victorious, they have retained their fourth place on the points table. Out of four games played, the Knights have emerged victorious in two and possess a net run rate of 0.001.

There was no effect on the Wolves’ position as they retained their top position with three out of five wins and an NRR of 0.710 along with seven points.

As a result of the win in the second match of the day, the Jaguars stayed in third place with two out of four wins but a better NRR of 1.460. They also got an extra point when last Sunday’s match versus Brampton Wolves ended with no result.

However, the Panthers, losing their fifth match in a row, are placed at the bottom of the points table and have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Knights and Jaguars win on Day 7 of GT20 Canada 2023

The Wolves vs Knights witnessed the former posting 129 on the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. The Namibian pacer, Ruben Trumplemann scalped four wickets. In reply, The Knights batters chased it with grace in just 17.1 overs on the loss of one wicket. Mohammad Rizwan and Corbin Bosch scored sensational fifties.

In the second game, the Jaguars posted a decent total of 164 runs against Panthers, with Jatinder SIngh scoring a fifty. Since CAA has not been a batting paradise, the Panthers faced a stroke of bad luck, and eventually got all out on 109 in 17 overs. It earned the Jaguars a victory by a huge margin of 55 runs. Thanks to the special bowling of Spencer Johnson and Sandeep Lamichhane.