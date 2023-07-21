GT20 Canada 2023: Toronto Nationals complete player list 

The Toronto Nationals will play in the second game of the Global T20 Canada against the Vancouver Knights on Friday (July 21).

The Nationals have the legendary Shahid Afridi, who will only add to the popularity of the tournament. Having not played competitive cricket for quite some time, it remains to be seen how the former Pakistan all-rounder fares.

Zaman Khan won the Emerging Player of the Pakistan Super League 2023. Thereafter, he made his debut for Pakistan, after which, he played in the recent T20 Blast on English soil.

Saim Ayub is playing for Pakistan A in the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lankan. He's deemed as one of the brightest prospects in the country. Ayub will join the Nationals after the Asia Cup.

Abdullah Shafique has struggled for Pakistan but has played some match-winning knocks for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. He will join the team after the ongoing two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

Colin Munro has played in T20 leagues all around the world and is expected to bat in the top order for the Nationals. He's known for his fearless stroke-play, and if he gets going, it will be tough for the Knights to stop him.

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus is also a part of the Nationals. JJ Smit is a powerful striker of the ball and can also bowl handy medium pace. Fazalhaq Farooqi recently played brilliantly in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Farooqi is expected to take charge with the new ball and at the death. The likes of Saad Bin Zafar, Nicholas Kirton and Hamza Tariq are also a part of the team.

Global T20 Canada 2023: Toronto Nationals Players List

Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Hamza Tariq, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Saad Bin Zafar, Farhan Malik, Nicholas Kirton, Armaan Kapoor, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan