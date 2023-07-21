GT20 Canada 2023: Vancouver Knights complete player list

Vancouver Knights will start their campaign when they face the Toronto Nationals in Match 2 of the Global T20 Canada on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The Knights have quite a bit of power in their batting department. Mohammad Rizwan has been ruling the roost in the T20 format over the last four years and he is expected to play a vital role for his team. Not only has Rizwan been effective for Pakistan, but has played excellent knocks in the PSL and BPL.

Reeza Hendricks should open the batting with Rizwan. Hendricks is not someone, who would play his shots from the word go, but can get big scores on a consistent basis. Hendricks’s South African teammate, Rassie van der Dussen, is a prolific run-scorer in limited-overs cricket.

Najibullah Zadran has the potential to tee off right from the outset and has played crucial roles for Afghanistan and teams around the world. Zadran should bat in the middle order. Vriitya Aravind is a young talent and a lot will be expected of him.

Naveen-ul-Haq will lead the bowling attack for the Knights. The Afghan pacer recently played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and Leicestershire in the T20 Blast 2023. He is known for his change of pace and is excellent in the death overs.

Ruben Trumpelmann has been a genuine wicket-taker for Namibia and the left-arm seamer will now be looking to perform with the Knights. Ravinderpal Singh is another cricketer one should keep an eye on. Karthik Meiyappan has a bit of mystery about him and he can be an effective bowling option for the Knights in the tournament.

Global T20 Canada 2023: Vancouver Knights Players List

Mohammad Rizwan, Rassie van der Dussen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddiqui, Vriitya Aravind, Karthik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Muhammad Kamal, Nawab Singh, Kanwar Tathgur.