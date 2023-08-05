GT20 Canada: How did the international players fare in Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers, Eliminator?

The Eliminator match of the 2023 GT20 Canada kicked unfolded on August 4 between Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers at CAA Center in Brampton. The clash turned out to be very one-sided in nature as Brampton Wolves were simply of no match to Montreal Tigers. Wolves' lackluster show with the bat and the ball saw them exiting this year’s GT20 competition in a heart-breaking fashion.

Wolves were never in the game from the onset and were plagued with a constant fall of wickets. Aaron Johnson and Colin de Grandhomme tried to glue the innings together. But the proficient bowling unit of Tigers coupled with batters' misunderstaning resuled in Wolves settling for a paltry score of 104. Carlos Brathwaite and Aayan Khan were the pick of the bowlers for the Tigers.

In reply, Muhammad Waseem and Chris Lynn blasted their way through as they made a mockery of the deflated bowling attack. Montreal Tigers’ bowlers appeared clueless and went for plenty of runs around the park. Shahid Ahmadzai was the sole wicket-taker but his minuscule contribution was simply not enough as Montreal Tigers ran away with the game with 34 balls to spare.

With the eliminator match officially coming to a close, here is a quick snapshot of how the international players performed in today’s fixture.

Mark Chapman (BW)

The Kiwi top-order batter was looking good but was eventually cast by Dipendra Singh for 11 during the eighth over of the first innings. He scored at a sedated strike rate of 84.61 and smashed just a single four in his entire innings. He came into the bowl during the second innings and returned wicketless in two overs while conceding 13 runs.

Colin de Grandhomme (BW)

Colin tried to defy the Montreal Tigers’ bowlers by playing a gutsy run-a-ball knock of 20 (20). He tried to hold the innings together but with no support from the other end, he was run out by Airee during the 15th over of the first innings.

Hussain Talat (BW)

Talat was lackluster with the bat and scored a paltry score of 2 (8) before being dismissed cheaply by Aayan Khan during the halfway stage of the game.

Logan van Beek (BW)

Logan tried to play a quickfire knock at the end by scoring 15 (10) but was later dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite during the last over of the first innings. He was blown away when he came to bowl as his two overs cost him 26 runs.

Tim Southee (BW)

Southee was run out by Carlos Brathwaite on 2 (6) during the last ball of the first innings. Besides, he proved very ineffective with the ball as he could only bowl a couple of overs. He went wicketless in his short spell and conceded 16 runs which involved three fours.

Muhammad Waseem (MT)

Waseem was the only Montreal Tigers’ wicket to fall during the halfway stage of the second innings. He scored a well-compiled knock of 23 (24) which involved two sixes. Shahid Ahmadzai was the man who dismissed him as he was found knicking a good-length ball to Usman Khan behind the stumps.

Chris Lynn (MT)

Lynn’s bat did most of the talking during the second innings as he scored an unbeaten 63 (47) to power his side to a crushing nine-wicket victory with 34 balls to spare. He clobbered seven fours and three sixes in his entire innings.

Andre Russell (MT)

Russell did not take part with the bat but certainly had a role to play with the ball. He bowled four overs and leaked 28 runs at 7 RPO while his wickets column ran dry. He bowled 11 dots and conceded three sixes and a four.

Sherfane Rutherford (MT)

Did not get a chance to bat and ball in the game.

Carlos Brathwaite (MT)

Carlos bowled a fine spell of 2/20 in his allotted four overs and went at just 5 RPO. He picked up the prize wickets of Usman Khan and Logan van Beek and leaked just a solitary four in his entire spell. Like many other Montreal players, Carlos did not get to participate with the bat.

Aayan Khan (MT)

Aayan bowled a tight spell of 2/16 which decimated Brampton Wolves’s batting lineup. He bowled 12 dots in his spell and conceded just one boundary. In addition, he grabbed two crucial scalps of Aaron Johnson and Hussain Talat.

Dipendra Singh Airee (MT)

Airee just bowled a single over in the entire match and gave away just six runs while picking up a wicket of Mark Chapman.

Note: Domestic players playing for Canadian Cricket Team have not been featured in the article