GT20 Canada: How did the international players fare in Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers, Match 13?

The 13th match of the 2023 GT20 Canada on July 29 saw a clash between Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers at CAA Centre in Brampton. The game officially commenced at 1 AM IST.

Surrey Jaguars got off to a decent start with the bat as Jatinder Singh and Alex Hales played some free-flowing cricket during the powerplay overs. But when the opening stand came to an end, boundaries dried up and run-scoring became quite a hassle. Mississauga Panthers’ bowlers chipped in some tight overs during the middle phase of the game which prevented Surrey from posting a gigantic target.

Chasing 165, the Panthers got off to a very slow start and lost Chris Gayle early inside the first four overs. However, Shreyas Movva and Cameron Delport made some recoveries by adding 48 runs for the second wicket. But as soon as the two batters were dismissed, it went downhill rapidly for the Panthers.

The majority of the batters were dismissed for a single digit score and in the end, they were bowled out for 109 inside 17 overs. Spencer Johnson and Sandeep Lamicchane stole the show with their bowling efforts.

With the match now officially drawing to a close, here is a quick snapshot of how the international players performed in today’s fixture.

Jatinder Singh (SUJ)

Jatinder bagged the Player of the Match award after scoring a brilliant 57 (45) which comprised five fours and a six. His well-controlled innings at the top allowed Surrey Jaguars to post a decent first-innings total. His stay came to an end during the 17th over when he was trapped in front by Jaskaran Singh.

Alex Hales (SUJ)

Hales played a quickfire cameo of 39 (21) which came at an exhilarating strike rate of 185.71. Hales and Singh got the Jaguars off to a flyer during the early stage of the first innings. His flamboyant cameo came to an end during the sixth over of the first innings by Zahoor Khan.

Litton Das (SUJ)

Das played a sedated but well-controlled innings of 25 (30) which comprised a four and a six. His scoring rate hurt Surrey Jaguars' momentum during the middle overs as they fell way short of their desired first-innings total. He was removed by Delport during the 16th over of the game.

Iftikhar Ahmed (SUJ)

Ahmed made a paltry contribution of 6 (8) and was run out by Neesham during the penultimate over of the first innings. He proved very futile with the ball as well going for 26 in his 3 overs while returning wicketless.

Ayaan Khan (SUJ)

Ayaan had a day to forget with the bat as he could just contribute only 1 off 2. He was dismissed by Zahoor Khan during the 18th over of the first innings. However, he did have quite an impact with the ball picking up 1/13 in his two overs while going at just around 6.5 RPO.

Sandeep Lamichhane (SUJ)

Lamichhane delivered a lethal spell with the ball notching up swashbuckling figures of 3/18 in his 3 overs. He bowled nine dots and conceded just a four and a six.

Chris Gayle (MIP)

The Universe Boss could not get going with the bat and fell cheaply for 3(9). He was dismissed by Forde during the fourth over of the second innings.

Azam Khan (MIP)

Azam became Forde’s yet another wicket after he was cleaned up for just 14 (11). He smashed two boundaries in his innings and was dismissed during the 12th over of the second innings.

Shoaib Malik (MIP)

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

Malik departed after displaying a food show with the bat. He was castled by Johnson during the 15th over of the second innings for just 7 (10). He bowled only one solitary over which cost him 5 runs and yielded no wickets.

James Neesham (MIP)

Neesham was expensive with the ball as his two overs cost him 18 runs and yielded no wickets. He had a horrible day with the bat as he failed to open his account getting dismissed on a duck against Lamichhane.

Tom Cooper (MIP)

Image Cricket:- Cricket Australia

Cooper was lackluster with the bat and scored just 1(2) before getting dismissed by Ammar Khalid during the 14th over of the second innings. He did not get a chance to contribute with the ball.

Zahoor Khan (MIP)

Zahoor was relatively expensive with the ball as his four overs cost him 36 runs. However, he did manage to bag three wickets of Rode, Hales, and Aayan.

Note: Domestic players playing for Canadian Cricket Team have not been featured in the article