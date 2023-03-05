"Gujarat Giants have only questions" - Aakash Chopra on their WPL 2023 clash against the UP Warriorz

Aakash Chopra feels the Gujarat Giants have plenty of questions to answer heading into their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the UP Warriorz.

The two sides will lock horns in Sunday's (March 5) second match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in the day's first game.

While previewing the second game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Gujarat Giants have a plethora of problems after their mauling at the hands of the Mumbai Indians and their captain Beth Mooney's injury in the game, explaining:

"Gujarat Giants have only questions, they don't have answers. They lost the first match to Harmanpreet Kaur alone. It will have to be seen if they can get Sophia Dunkley here. They can do that but then they will have to get Sushma Verma as well, or else who will keep? So one person going, a lot of problems happening."

Chopra highlighted that the Giants will be up against a side with the best bowling attack in the tournament, elaborating:

"UP Warriorz have the best bowling attack - Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail and then they can play Anjali Sarvani as well. They do not lack anything in their bowling. There could be a slight problem in batting about who should be played where."

The UP Warriorz will rely a lot on Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath and Deepti Sharma in the batting department. They might not be able to field Grace Harris in the playing XI if they opt to play both Sophie Ecclestone and Shabnim Ismail.

"RCB have more firepower" - Aakash Chopra on their clash against the Delhi Capitals

While previewing the first game, Aakash Chopra pointed out that RCB have a star-studded lineup, observing:

"If we see from Bangalore's perspective, Renuka Singh Thakur - super, Richa Ghosh - outstanding, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana. After that, the question will be who else to be played. RCB have more firepower, more star power."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Delhi Capitals are the better-balanced unit, saying:

"Delhi have Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp. Whether they should play Alice Capsey or Jess Jonassen - that's the question that they need to address. Their bowling is actually alright. They have a slightly more balanced unit."

Chopra concluded by picking Meg Lanning and Co. as the likely winners in their clash against Smriti Mandhana's side.

