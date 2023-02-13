DC Squad 2023: Full Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2023 

Delhi Capitals (DC) forged their squad at the WPL Auction 2023 after battling it out with four other franchises on Monday, February 13. Their squad is headlined by the young Indian duo of Shafali Varma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Delhi made a slow start to the proceedings at the WPL Auction 2023 but launched at the opportunity to acquire its core players.

Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was DC's first buy at the auction for a sum of ₹2.2 crore, following which Australian skipper Meg Lanning was roped in for ₹1.1 crore.

DC picked up the pace by acquiring rising star Shafali Varma for ₹2 crore. They still had to assemble their bowlers and all-rounders, for which they soon roped in the Indian duo of Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey. They went all in for the South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and secured her services for ₹1.5 crore as well.

In the accelerated round, the franchise got their hands on the players to finish the look of their squad, among which 18-year-old Alice Capsey from England was roped in for ₹75 lakh.

Veteran Poonam Yadav was also acquired at the eleventh hour for her base price. They completed their overseas quota by bringing in Jess Jonassen in the final round of the accelerated part of the auction.

DC wrapped up their squad in no time and completed their full quota of 18 players and were the second franchise to do so after UP Warriorz.

DC player list with price for WPL

1. Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2.2 crore)

2. Meg Lanning (₹1.1 crore)

3. Shafali Varma (₹2 crore)

4. Radha Yadav (₹40 lakh)

5. Shikha Pandey (₹60 lakh)

6. Marizanne Kapp (₹1.50 crore)

7. Titas Sadu (₹25 lakh)

8. Alice Capsey (₹75 lakh)

9. Tara Norris (₹10 lakh)

10.Laura Harris (₹45 lakh)

11. Minnu Mani (₹30 lakh)

12. Tania Bhatia (₹30 lakh)

13. Poonam Yadav (₹30 lakh)

14. Jess Jonassen (₹50 lakh)

15. Sneha Deepthi (₹30 lakh)

16. Arundathi Reddy (₹30 lakh)

17. Aparna Mondal (₹10 lakh)

18. Jasia Akhtar (₹20 lakh)

Do Delhi Capitals have a shot at the title with the team they have set up at the WPL Auction 2023? Let us know what you think.

