Shafali Verma sold to the Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore at the WPL Auction 2023 

Young cricketing sensation Shafali Verma has been roped in by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a sum of ₹2 crore during the WPL auction 2023 on Monday, February 13.

DC were met with a bidding war during the WPL auction 2023 as the Mumbai Indians (MI) were also actively trying to recruit the young opening batter. Eventually, DC prevailed and secured the services of Varma.

Shafali recently led Team India to the U-19 T20 World Cup title in South Africa. She is currently representing the senior side in the senior T20 World Cup 2023 in the same nation. She has been a revelation at the top of the order, boasting a strike rate of 134, and has forged a solid partnership with Smriti Mandhana.

Shafali has played a total of 52 T20Is to date since making her debut in 2019 as a 15-year-old. Her aggressive style of batting will surely be one of several aspects to watch out for in the WPL 2023 season.

Delhi Capitals include Meg Planning and Jemimah Rodrigues among their ranks at the WPL 2023 auction

DC had a lean outing during the initial phase of the auction but pounced at the right time to acquire world-class players. Australian team captain Meg Lanning's service was secured with a bid of ₹1.1 crore at the WPL 2023 auction.

Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues also found herself a place in the DC squad. The franchise had to fend off interest from UP Warriorz at the WPL auction 2023 to land her in their ranks.

Jemimah's talent was recently on show after she played a match-winning knock for India in their win over Pakistan in their opening clash at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. She scored an unbeaten 53 off 38 deliveries to help the Women in Blue cross the line with an over to spare.

Also Read: UP Warriorz acquire Deepti Sharma for ₹2.6 crore at the inaugural WPL 2023 Auction

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes