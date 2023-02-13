UP Warriorz acquire Deepti Sharma for ₹2.6 crore at the inaugural WPL 2023 Auction 

The UP Warriorz made a prized buy in the form of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma for a sum of ₹2.6 crore at the WPL 2023 auction.

She was the second-most expensive acquisition at the event after her teammate Smriti Mandhana, who was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a mammoth ₹3.4 crore price tag.

The bidding war initially began with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the auction table. UP Warriorz made a late bid and induced one last counterbid from MI, but with a swift response, they dented their opponents' hopes. As a result, the Agra-born player comes to her home franchise in UP Warriorz.

Deepti Sharma has shown her all-round prowess for the national side and also during the Women's T20 challenge. Apart from her abilities with the bat and the ball, she also presents herself as a credible leadership option.

She is already a key player in the Indian team setup and is potentially one of the players to watch out for in the inaugural WPL 2023 season.

UP Warriorz acquire key international players like Sophie Ecclestone and Tahlia McGrath at the WPL 2023 auction

Apart from the Indian all-rounder, UP Warriorz acquired the services of left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone from the WPL 2023 auction marquee list. The 23-year-old, who is the No.1-ranked T20I bowler in the world, was roped in for a sum of ₹1.7 crore.

Additionally, the franchise also won the bidding war for the No.1-ranked all-rounder, Tahlia McGrath, for a sum of ₹1.4 crore. Shabnim Ismail, among the fastest women bowlers in the world, was also brought in by the UP Warriorz for ₹1 crore.

Have the UP Warriorz forged a formidable core and the best spin bowling unit at the WPL 2023 Auction? Let us know what you think.

