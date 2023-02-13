Team India opening batter Smriti Mandhana went into the history books after becoming the first player to be auctioned off at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction (WPL 2023 Auction) on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. Her services were acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping sum of ₹3.4 crore.

The 26-year-old player was touted to be one of the biggest acquisitions at the auction and the bidding definitely lived up to its reputation.

Mandhana, who was placed in the marquee set with a base price of ₹50 lakh, induced a bid right away from the Mumbai Indians (MI). The bid was met with a swift counter-bid by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The two franchises, who already have franchise ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL), went neck-to-neck in an intense bidding war.

A swift set of bids for the player soon breached the ₹1 crore, ₹2 crore, and ₹3 crore mark, before Mumbai Indians bowed out of the race.

The Indian vice-captain did not play in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opening clash against Pakistan in Cape Town, South Africa. She is reportedly nursing a finger injury but is expected to be back in action soon, including the inaugural WPL 2023 season.

RCB also acquire Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry and New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine at the WPL 2023 Auction

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry also joined Smriti Mandhana at the RCB camp after being roped in by the franchise for ₹1.7 crore at the WPL 2023 Auction.

Regarded as a massive match-winner, she has played 134 T20Is and has made her mark in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) over the years as well.

RCB also nicked in with a smart buy in the form of New Zealand's Sophie Devine at the WPL 2023 Auction as well. The 33-year-old has been included in the ICC's T20I team of the year in 2017 and also has brief captaincy experience.

She has represented the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred as well.

