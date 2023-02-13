Cricket Australia believe Big Bash League hindered their preparations for India tour: Reports 

Sources within Cricket Australia are of the belief that the recently concluded edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) played a big part in the Men in Yellow's poor start to the India tour. Australia succumbed to a humbling defeat in the first Test in Nagpur and more than the margin, it was the manner with which they crumbled that took notice.

Pat Cummins and co. arrived in India on February 1, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series as well as the three ODIs that will follow in March. They made the collective decision to skip tour matches following a forgettable experience in 2017.

Instead, they set up a four-day training camp in Alur to focus on spin bowling. The visitors even managed to rope in Baroda spinner Mahesh Pithiya as his bowling action resembled that of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… Mahesh Pithiya grew up being called “Ashwin” owing to his uncanny impersonation of his idol @ashwinravi99 & he ended up ‘playing’ Ashwin for Australia in their first training session on tour & making a big impression on Steve Smith. Here’s how #IndvAus Mahesh Pithiya grew up being called “Ashwin” owing to his uncanny impersonation of his idol @ashwinravi99 & he ended up ‘playing’ Ashwin for Australia in their first training session on tour & making a big impression on Steve Smith. Here’s how #IndvAus cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… https://t.co/BgNwOWGDC6

According to a source in Cricket Australia, there was a push to prioritize the Big Bash League (BBL). He told The Age and Sydney Morning Herald:

“There was a big push for the Big Bash. It was comfortably the shortest preparation time we’ve ever had for a tour of India."

The 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) was staged from December 13 to February 4, ending with the Perth Scorchers claiming their fifth title. Several high-profile players did not partake in the first half of the tournament as the dates clashed with Australia's home series against South Africa.

The likes of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith featured heavily in the latter half. The former skipper also cemented his credentials as an all-format player after scoring back-to-back hundreds for the Sixers.

Australia under heavy pressure against spin bowling

The Men in Yellow could only compile 268 runs across two innings on a surface where India posted 400 in one outing. Australia's batting against spin and meek bowling efforts were highly criticized and so was their mentality towards the nature of the pitch.

The visitors came into the contest anticipating a rank turner but were taken aback by the surface on offer. Australian batter Peter Handscomb admitted that they were tricked by how the pitch eventually behaved.

The two sides will lock horns in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series from February 17 onwards at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Will Australia bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar series? Let us know what you think.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes