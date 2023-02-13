Gujarat Giants WPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought in WPL Auction by GG

Gujarat Giants stacked up their WPL 2023 squad by signing 18 players at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction on Monday, February 13. The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise roped in 12 Indian players and six foreigners in Mumbai earlier today.

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj was present at the auction for the Gujarat Giants along with other officials from the franchise. Raj is the mentor of the Ahmedabad-based team.

The Giants invested a lot in the all-rounders. Interestingly, they only signed two specialist batters, two wicket-keeper batters and two specialist bowlers. The rest of their squad comprises only all-rounders.

Australian all-rounder Asheligh Gardener was the most expensive signing made by the Gujarat Giants. They splurged ₹3.2 crore to acquire her services. Indian all-rounder Harleen Deol joined the Giants with a ₹40 lakh, while Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin and Beth Mooney were some of the other high-profile picks made by Gujarat.

Players bought by Gujarat Giants with prices in WPL Auction 2023

Here is the complete list of players picked by GG for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League:

Sophia Dunkley (₹60 lakh)

Sabbhineni Meghana (₹30 lakh)

Beth Mooney (₹2 crore)

Sushma Verma (₹60 lakh)

Asleigh Gardener (₹3.2 crore)

Harleen Deol (₹40 lakh)

Deandra Dottin (₹60 lakh)

Annabel Sutherland (₹70 lakh)

Sneh Rana (₹75 lakh)

Hurley Gala (₹10 lakh)

Ashwani Kumari (₹35 lakh)

Georgia Wareham (₹75 lakh)

Mansi Joshi (₹30 lakh)

Dayalana Hemlatha (₹30 lakh)

Tanuja Kanwar (₹50 lakh)

Monica Patel (₹30 lakh)

Shabnam Md Shakil (₹10 lakh)

Parunika Sisodia (₹40 lakh)

Unlike Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat did not spend much on any Indian players. Instead, they went all out for some overseas stars. Gujarat will likely open their campaign against the Mumbai Indians in the first week of March. It will be interesting to see how the Giants perform in the inaugural WPL season.

